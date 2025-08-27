Your favorite e-ink sketchbook might be getting smaller

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A very short reMarkable “special event” on YouTube teases a new device heading to shelves.

Interested shoppers can tune in on September 3 at 8 AM ET to find out more details.

For now, speculation suggests a smaller form factor.

It appears reMarkable isn’t done scribbling in the e-ink margins. The company dropped a cryptic teaser video, showing off what looks like a downsized tablet with familiar Paper Pro DNA. While the clip doesn’t confirm much beyond that something is heading to shelves, the hints were enough to ignite Reddit with theories ranging from a pocket-sized notebook to a more affordable Pro variant.

What was teased

The reMarkable special event video showcases a device with what appears to be thicker bezels, colorful writing support, and the same pen-based input as before, with no charging required. Based on the very short clips and limited angles we see, the form factor looks more portable, setting off speculation that reMarkable is readying a compact companion device rather than a full-on Paper Pro replacement. This is reinforced by the teaser’s “Something is on the move” slogan.

Immediate hot takes Many reMarkable users on Reddit naturally have hot takes, with some expressing excitement about the new product and many citing their own wishlists. Among the popular hopes are a smaller, durable form factor for on-the-go note-taking, additional connectivity options, and standard spec improvements. Some users also joked that their wallets are already groaning. There is, of course, the possibility that a smaller device might come with a smaller price tag, but that’s far from a sure thing. Considering its high price was my biggest complaint during my reMarkable Paper Pro review, I’m keeping my fingers crossed.

Notably, eagle-eyed Reddit users spotted the possibility of a new reMarkable device earlier this week with the appearance of a new device number in the reMarkable database. The certification date aligned with that product, named “Paper Tablet,” is August 1, 2025. If this is the product being teased, it would equate to about a month-long turnaround time from its certification date to the September 3rd announcement.

So is this shaping up to be a Kindle Scribe rival? Kind of, but not really in a head-to-head way. Amazon’s Scribe is a Kindle first and a notebook second. It’s a giant reading slab that happens to let you scribble in the margins. ReMarkable’s devices, on the other hand, have always been note-taking devices first and foremost, with reading tools that feel more like bonus features. If this mystery device turns out to be a smaller “Paper Go” or “Mini Pro,” it could slot in as a lightweight, distraction-free canvas you actually want to carry around.

If you’re as curious (and impatient) as the rest of us, you won’t have to wait long. ReMarkable is scheduled to spill the details on September 3 at 8 AM ET, again on YouTube. Tune in live to see if the company really has a pocket-friendly Paper Pro up its sleeve or something even more surprising.

