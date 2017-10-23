A few weeks after Google released the Android October 2017 security patch for its older Pixel and Nexus devices, the company has made new Android 8.0 Oreo factory images and OTA files available for the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. However, while they have been labeled as containing the October security updates, they still have the older September patches.

At the moment, there’s no specific information on the new factory image and OTA files for the Pixel 2 phones. Google shows four different version numbers (OPD1.170816.010, OPD1.170816.011, OPD1.170816.012, and OPD3.170816.012). Hopefully, Google will provide more information on these new files, and why they still have the older security patches, in the very near future.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones started shipping a few days ago, directly from Google, and they are also available to purchase via its exclusive US carrier, Verizon Wireless. As we have reported before, the new phones are supposed to receive at least three years of operating system updates and security patches from Google. This will allow owners to get Android P, Q, and even Android R updates for those handsets, which makes them have much longer software support than nearly all other Android phones.