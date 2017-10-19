It’s October 19 and the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are now on sale. Google’s ambitious smartphones can be picked up at a number of online retailers, including Google’s online store and several others that we’ve covered here.

The new Pixels are also sold exclusively through Verizon Wireless, and the devices sold there are essentially the same as those available direct from Google; based on last year’s Pixels, which were also “exclusive” to Verizon, update times should land around the same time no matter where you buy the smartphones.

Verizon does currently have a couple of promotional offers on the Pixel 2s, however, which could sweeten the deal if you want to purchase them there. You can trade in any one of the following devices for up to $300 off a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL:

The US carrier also says that you can get $25 off the purchase of a Bluetooth headset when you buy either the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, though which headsets this offer extends to isn’t clear (presumably, this will appear at the online checkout).

Google, on the other hand, has a trade in program of its own, which has a smaller selection of eligible devices but can save you as much as $410 on one of the new Pixels — something worth checking out if trade in is the route you want to go down (find out more at the Google Store).

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL prices at Verizon are as follows:

Pixel 2 64 GB: $27.08 a month for 24 months or $649.99 outright.

Pixel 2 128 GB: $31.24 a month for 24 months or $749.99 outright.

Pixel 2 XL 64 GB: $35.41 a month for 24 months or $849.99 outright.

Pixel 2 XL 128 GB: $39.58 a month for 24 months or $949.99 outright.

The Pixels are available online or at Verizon stores — though they may not be stocked in all locations — and you’ll also be able to pick up the new Google Home Mini for $49.99 and Daydream View 2017 VR headset for $99.99 at Verizon if you’re interested.

Hit the buttons below to go direct to the Pixel online store pages, or find out more about them in our hands on Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL review at the link.