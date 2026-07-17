Philips Hue just leaked its major announcements months ahead of schedule

TL;DR Philips Hue will expand the Festavia line with three new products.

The products include curtain string lights, icicle string lights, and net string lights.

These new entries will reportedly be announced on September 3.

In 2025, Philips Hue expanded the Festavia series with the Festavia Globe and Festavia Permanent. Thanks to a mistake on the company’s part, we learned about the existence of these products before their launch. It appears a similar mistake was made recently, and wouldn’t you know it, the leak reveals that new Festavia products are on the way.

According to Hueblog, Philips Hue accidentally published a blog that was meant to be shared months from now. If you go over to the company’s website, you won’t find the blog as it has since been taken down. However, the company wasn’t quite fast enough to prevent its announcements from leaking.

It’s reported that Philips Hue is working on three new Festavia models. These new products include curtain string lights, icicle string lights, and net string lights. The blog also included the following descriptions for the models: Festavia curtain string lights: “Perfect for windows, walls, and behind your bed, curtain lights hang vertically to create a brilliant backdrop. They let you create a dreamy atmosphere with a beautiful gradient of colors or a cozy, warm white light.”

“Perfect for windows, walls, and behind your bed, curtain lights hang vertically to create a brilliant backdrop. They let you create a dreamy atmosphere with a beautiful gradient of colors or a cozy, warm white light.” Festavia icicle string lights: “Designed to hang elegantly along roofs, facades, or balconies, icicle lights recreate enchanting scenes. While they’re an iconic choice for winter holidays, their dynamic light scenes and movement effects make them a unique, captivating decoration all year round.”

“Designed to hang elegantly along roofs, facades, or balconies, icicle lights recreate enchanting scenes. While they’re an iconic choice for winter holidays, their dynamic light scenes and movement effects make them a unique, captivating decoration all year round.” Festavia net string lights: “Net lights make it effortless to evenly drape greenery, hedges, and bushes with white and colored smart lights. Weatherproof and easy to spread out, they add a magical touch to your outdoor moments with light effects that can mimic glowing candles, flickering flames, or sparkling stars to give your outdoor moments a magical feel.”

It appears you won’t have to wait too long for the debut of these smart lights. HueBlog says that the post was dated “September 3.” That gives you more than enough time to start planning for your holiday decorations for later this year.

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