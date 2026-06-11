Amazon's Echo Hub update finally makes smart home controls easier to manage

Amazon

TL;DR Amazon is rolling out a free Echo Hub update with a redesigned interface and deeper smart home customization.

Users can now fully personalize the home screen, choosing which devices, groups, automations, weather, and calendar widgets appear.

Dashboard organization gets smarter, with support for room- and function-based groups that can be edited or controlled with a single tap.

If you are tired of static smart home displays, Amazon is finally giving them a breath of fresh air. The company is starting to push out a free software update to Echo Hub customers that brings a completely redesigned interface.

Early smart home hubs often had rigid layouts that made you adapt to the software, but Amazon wants to finally hand over the keys. You now have full control of exactly which devices, groups, and automations populate your home screen. That means you can arrange your smart home dashboard in a way that reflects how you actually run your smart home (with weather and calendar info always nearby).

You can easily resize and customize interface sections with simple drag-and-drop actions. There’s also an option to resize individual device tiles, making your most frequently used switches and cameras significantly bigger.

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Owners can also sort their dashboards by room or function, like “Bedroom,” “Downstairs,” or “Climate,” for their gear. Just look for your existing groups in the bottom bar and tap on one to select it, then hold down to edit. Here you can add or remove devices, drag to reorder them, and control everything in that group with a single tap. If you want to create a new cluster from scratch, just click on the “Add group” button on the bottom bar, pick a name, and throw your devices in. It will be available instantly via voice control and the mobile app.

Amazon

Enhanced device control is also heavily upgraded in this update. You can hit the power button directly on any tile for instant on/off triggering. For granular settings, tap the three dots on a connected device. You get precise 0-100% dimming controls and full access to a color wheel for compatible smart bulbs. If you rely on macros, you can access your most frequently used Routines directly from the home screen or automations tab and trigger them with a single tap.

That said, unlocking deeper integrations is available with a Ring Al Pro subscription. Alexa Plus gives you smart summaries of detected camera events like package deliveries or dog walkers right on your home screen. It ties directly into Ring’s Video Search so you can ask hyper-specific questions like “Show me wildlife in the backyard this week.” You can also easily set up Routines using just your voice with Alexa+, and chat with the assistant to control multiple devices at the same time.

You don’t need to hunt for this download. Existing Echo Hub owners will just see a notification at the top of their device saying “Update available” when the software is ready. One tap confirms it, and the device goes straight to the new experience.

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