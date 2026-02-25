You can now set Alexa Plus to get right to the point and drop all the small talk

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Alexa Plus now offers three new personalities to choose from, in addition to the original tone.

Brief delivers direct answers, Chill offers a more relaxed response, and Sweet gives you a warmer vibe.

You can switch personalities by voice or in the Alexa app, and pair them with different voice options.

Alexa has always had something of a personality. Whether you warmed to it probably depends on your own personality type or on how your day was going in general. But if that default tone isn’t quite your speed, Alexa Plus users now have the option to swap it out.

Amazon has just announced that Alexa Plus is getting three additional personality styles: Brief, Chill, and Sweet. These sit alongside the original Alexa tone, giving you four options in total. Neither the capabilities nor the information provided in response to your query change, but the manner in which Alexa answers does.

You can hear samples of each new personality on the announcement page, and Brief is probably the most noticeably different. It delivers short, direct answers with no extra chatter. If you’ve ever asked a simple question and felt like Alexa was warming up for a monologue, this is the setting you’ll want. Chill keeps things relaxed and conversational, like asking a laid-back friend for help. Sweet leans warmer and more enthusiastic — the sample almost sounds a little flirtatious.

Switching between personalities is simple. You can say, “Alexa, change your personality style,” or select one in the Alexa app under your device’s settings. You can move between them whenever you like, or go back to the original Alexa tone just as easily.

All of the styles use the same core Alexa Plus voice by default. If you do want to change how Alexa sounds, you can also pick from eight voice options in the Alexa app under your device’s settings. That means you can mix and match voice and personality to get closer to the vibe you prefer.

The new personality styles are rolling out now to Alexa Plus customers in the US. You might not find Alexa’s answers any more satisfying than before, but at least it lets you adjust the tone, whether you want straight answers or a little more energy in your day.

