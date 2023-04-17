The 30 best movies you can watch on Disney Plus Hotstar right now

Disney Plus Hotstar is one of the most popular streaming platforms in India. The streaming service is home to a vast collection of TV shows and movies, including Disney’s huge catalog of original content.

For this article, we’ve scoured through the entire library of English movies available on Disney Plus Hotstar to curate some of the greatest titles for you. But before you get on with our selection and start watching these awesome movies, you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service and become a member.

In India, a yearly membership for Disney Plus Hotstar costs Rs 1,499. An ad-supported tier comes in at the lower price of Rs 899 per year. There’s also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 499 but limits the video quality to 720p. You can subscribe to the service by clicking the button below.

Best movies on Disney Plus Hotstar:

Editor’s note: We will keep updating this list of the best English movies on Disney Plus Hotstar as and when new ones release and old ones are taken off.

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Fox

Are you a dog person? If yes, this movie on Hotstar is for you. It presents the perspective of a Golden Retriever called Enzo – dog and friend to a race car driver. The film spans the life of the four-legged creature, with his master (Milo Ventimiglia) getting married, having kids, losing family members, and more.

It’s one of those feel-good, heart-warming stories that you’ve come to expect from great dog movies like Hachi and House of House of Marley & Me. The best part of the movie is its feel-good yet emotional ending, which will surely get those tears rolling.

Murder on the Orient Express

Disney Plus Hotstar

This 2017 movie on Hotstar is still one of the most entertaining in the platform’s entire selection. Its ensemble cast includes big Hollywood names like Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more.

Based on an Agatha Christie thriller, the movie follows a murder investigation aboard the Orient Express train. Depp plays the obsessive-compulsive Belgian detective Hercule Poirot who takes it upon himself to solve the mystery. Little did he imagine that everyone on the train would turn out to be a suspect.

We Bought a Zoo

This Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson starrer from 2011 is a lovely movie on Hotstar to watch with your family. The tale is heart-warming, to say the least, and is based on a true story.

Damon plays a widowed father who buys a dilapidated zoo and, along with his family, takes up the challenge of bringing it up to shape. The thing is, he knows nothing about zookeeping, and his kids aren’t too happy about the whole idea. As time goes by, the task of reopening the place becomes even more stressful as repair costs exceed the family’s finances. Will they pull through and get the job done?

Gifted

Disney Plus Hotstar

This is a 2017 American drama starring Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace in the lead roles of an uncle and his niece. Evans plays Frank, the legal guardian of seven-year-old mathematics prodigy Mary Adler (Grace). But bringing up a gifted child is no easy task, as Frank finds out.

He also doesn’t want her to attend a private school for high-performing children owing to the family’s past experiences with such institutions. When Mary’s teachers contact her estranged grandmother (Frank’s mother) to step in and convince Frank, a custody battle ensues between mother and son.

Secretariat

Walt Disney Pictures

Secretariat is a biographical movie that tells the real-life story of an American thoroughbred horse by the same name. Its owner, Penny Chenery Tweedy (Diane Lane), didn’t know anything about horse racing and running a stud farm, a job that suddenly falls upon her when her mother dies and her father takes ill.

Stepping into a man’s world, she quickly converts her love for horses into a profession. She acquires Secretariat through a deal her father had previously made. She then goes on to train him and enters him in the races despite all odds. The horse ends up becoming the first to win a Triple Crown in thoroughbred racing in 25 years. This is a story of resilience, courage, and determination and will leave you with a strong sense of hope.

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Marv Studios

The original Kingsman is one of the best spy comedy movies out there. Based on a comic book series by the same name, the plot of the movie revolves around a brash but talented lad named Eggsy (Taron Egerton), the son of a deceased British agent.

One day, after getting arrested for stealing a car, he calls upon his father’s friend Harry Hart (Colin Firth) for help. He soon discovers that his dead father worked with Hart for an elite private intelligence service called Kingsman. Eggsy is inducted into the organization after passing a series of tests. He then becomes a trainee spy and together, Hart and he work on exposing an internet billionaire named Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson) for his evil actions.

The Shape of Water

Fox Searchlight Pictures

This is an American supernatural romance movie on Hotstar and is one of director Guillermo del Toro’s finest works to date. It’s visually stunning and the screenplay is also very original. The movie casts Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones and Richard Jenkins, amongst other accomplished actors.

Its plot revolves around a mute girl named Elisa (Hawkins) who works as a cleaner in a secret government facility. One day, she chances upon a closed chamber where she discovers a mysterious captured creature (Jones) with a human-like appearance and emotional intelligence. Soon the two start communicating in an unspoken language and form a close bond. But scientists at the government facility have evil plans for the creature and Elisa must help him escape before it’s too late.

The Martian

Disney

Astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is presumed dead during a storm on Mars and is left behind on the red planet until NASA realizes that he’s still there. To their surprise, he has managed to survive by growing potatoes fertilized with bio-waste and recycled water. When he starts to run out of essential supplies, NASA plans a daring mission to rescue him and bring him back home. Everything from the direction of the movie to its visual effects to Damon’s outstanding acting makes this a must-watch for Hotstar subscribers.

Independence Day

Disney

If there’s one cult alien invasion movie you must watch, it’s Independence Day. You might have already seen it, but it’s definitely worth going back to for some great action and the classic “We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight!” speech.

Starring a young Will Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum, this 1996 movie is centered around an alien attack on Earth and how an unlikely team of a satellite technician, the US president, and a fighter pilot save the day. The original Independence Day is one of the best movies on Disney Plus Hotstar, but there’s also a second part to this movie called Independence Day: Resurgence. It’s not half as good as the original, but you can watch both parts on Hotstar right now if you want to give it a shot.

Black Swan

This movie’s brilliance rests solely on the shoulders of Natalie Portman who plays a talented but disturbed ballet dancer. She even won an Academy Award for her outstanding performance in this dark and deeply moving film, making this easily one of the best movies on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Black Swan follows the story of a 28-year-old dancer named Nina (Portman) who gets selected to play the lead in Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake ballet. Her insecurities grow as her director starts favoring her younger understudy. Soon, she begins experiencing intense hallucinations and imagines events that don’t really happen. Will her illness hamper the biggest performance of her life or her life itself?

The Last King of Scotland

Disney Plus Hotstar

Starring Forest Whitaker and James McAvoy, The Last King of Scotland is loosely based on Giles Foden’s book of the same name. It tells the story of a young Scottish doctor (McAvoy) who travels to Uganda and becomes the personal physician of the president (Whitaker). The doctor quickly becomes a close advisor of the president but soon realizes that the job is not what he thought he was signing up for. The film is a gripping watch from start to finish and is definitely worth your time.

The Fault in Our Stars

Fox 2000 Pictures

If you’re looking for a romantic movie to stream on Hotstar, The Fault In Our Stars might be the perfect title for you. Be warned, it’s a total tear-jerker, but it’s also one of the most well-received teen romances of its time. The plot of the film is centered around two teenagers — Augustus and Hazel — who meet and fall in love at a cancer support group. Their relationship takes them on a journey of a lifetime but ultimately ends in unexpected tragedy.

Avatar

Twentieth Century Studios

Who hasn’t watched Avatar? James Cameron’s 2009 epic sci-fi saga is a classic and one of the best movies you can revisit on Hotstar anytime. It tells the story of what happens when humans take over a habitable moon and threaten the very existence of the local tribe. The film is a visual treat and one that should be on your watchlist if you haven’t already seen it.

Hamilton

Disney

One of the most popular musicals of all time, Hamilton tells the story of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton, albeit with a twist. The musical is now available on Disney Plus Hotstar as a two-and-a-half-hour-long movie. Lin-Manuel Miranda portrays the title role of Hamilton and the musical casts many non-white actors portray other historical figures.

Mulan

Disney

Mulan is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1998 animated movie of the same name. The tale comes from Chinese folklore and follows the story of an adventurous young girl who masquerades as a boy to take her father’s place in an imperial war. She manages to fool everyone with her superior skills and proves to be a worthy warrior. However, the imperial army discovers her secret, putting her in a very difficult position.

Ford v Ferrari

Hotstar

Matt Damon and Christian Bale don the roles of legendary automotive designer and sports car driver Caroll Shelby and Ken Miles. Along with a team of American and British engineers, the duo is tasked with building the Ford GT40, a new race car with the potential to take on the dominant Ferrari racing team at the 1966 Le Mans race in France. The film features outstanding performances by the two veteran actors and is a must-watch for all racing fans.

Nomadland

Disney

Nomadland is perhaps one of the best movies you can watch on Disney Plus Hotstar right now. The film took home laurels for best picture, best director, and best actress at the 93rd Academy Awards. Starring Frances McDormand in the lead, the movie follows a van-dwelling working woman who leaves her hometown after her husband dies to travel around the United States. As she meets fellow nomads, she not only learns basic survival and self-sufficiency skills for the road but also finds herself in the process.

All Marvel movies

Disney

Thanks to its integration with Disney Plus, Hotstar has a treasure trove of superhero movies that have gone on to become blockbuster hits. You’ll find most of Marvel’s collection here, including all the Avengers movies, Deadpool and Deadpool 2, Logan, and newer titles like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals. The Spider-Man movies aren’t here, and that’s because Sony also has a stake in them. But if you’re planning on a superhero movie marathon, you now have most of the big-ticket Marvel titles ready to stream in one single place.

All Star Wars movies

Disney

Disney also owns Lucasfilm, the studio behind Star Wars movies. Hotstar literally has all the Star Wars titles up for streaming, right from Star Wars: A New Hope to the latest Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. You also have a bunch of other animated Star Wars TV shows and shorts to watch here, along with shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. So if you’re a fan of the intergalactic universe, Hotstar can be your new home to see the stars.

The Favourite

Fox Searchlight Pictures

This star-studded dark comedy on Disney Plus Hotstar is set in 18th century England and tells the story of cousins Sarah, Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz), and Abigail Masham (Emma Stone), who are vying to be court favorite of gout-stricken Queen Anne (Olivia Colman). The movie is rooted in fact and was highly acclaimed for its brilliant performances when it released in 2018. Colman also took away the Best Actress title at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, and the BAFTAs that year.

Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds stars in this super-entertaining flick as Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open-world video game. As his AI character becomes self-aware, he becomes the hero of his own story and sets on a journey to rescue the other digital characters in the game.

The Last Duel

20th Century Studios

Directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel boast a stellar cast including Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck, and Jodie Comer. Damon plays Jean de Carrouges, a knight who challenges his former friend, squire Jacques Le Gris (Driver) to a judicial duel after Jean’s wife, Marguerite (Comer), accuses Jacques of raping her. The movie presents the different perspectives of all the central characters and is one to enjoy on a long, lazy afternoon.

Glass

Universal

Glass is a cross-over movie to M. Night Shyamalan’s 2000 thriller Unbreakable and 2016 follow-up Split. Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson reprise their original roles as David Dunn and Elijah Price from Unbreakable, while James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy bring back their characters from Split. In this installment, Dunn pursues The Beast (McAvoy) is a series of encounters, while Elijah aka Mr Glass holds secrets that involve both the men.

Hidden Figures

20th Century Fox

A biographical drama, Hidden Figures tells the story of three African American female mathematicians who worked at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) during the Space Race. Engaging performances from Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe make this film worth every minute of your time. The supporting cast is also a strong one, including Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, and Glen Powell.

Cruella

Disney

If you saw 101 Dalmatians or read the 1956 book by the same name, you’ll know the character Cruella de Vil. This live-action adaptation tells the origin story of de Vil, once known as Estella Miller. As an aspiring fashion designer and an orphan with a rough upbringing, Miller faces numerous challenges in finding her place in society. Emma Stone does a brilliant job of portraying Miller, a notorious thief, a criminal mastermind, and a fashion diva. The movie is a great watch for the entire family.

Nightmare Alley

Searchlight Pictures

One of Guillermo del Toro’s best works to date, Nightmare Alley is a neo-noir psychological thriller that tells the story of an ambitious carni (Bradley Cooper) who endears himself to a clairvoyant (Toni Collette) to boost his career. He eventually strikes out on his own and meets a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) with whom he plots cold reading schemes to con her patients. The film might feel like it’s progressing slowly, but you won’t mind the pace thanks to the sheer brilliance of the performance and the hold that the story has on you.

Werewolf By Night

Disney Plus

This 2022 MCU movie deserves a special mention apart from all the other Marvel films you can watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. That’s because it’s nothing like a Marvel film. It’s not stretched out like the Marvel TV shows, nor is it stuffed up with special effects, which is what makes it a refreshing watch. The story follows a secret group of monster hunters as they compete for a powerful relic while going up against a dangerous monster. The lead characters include Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, aka Werewolf by Night, and Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris.

Prey

Hulu

Easily one of the best Predator movies out there, Prey is an alien attack thriller set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. It tells the story of Naru, a fierce and skilled warrior who hunts down an alien predator to protect her tribe. If you’re looking for a good dose of sci-fi horror, this is perhaps the best movie you’ll see on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Boston Strangler

Hulu

This true-crime thriller traces the story of two female reporters who defied sex roles and broke the story of the notorious Boston Strangler murders. The film stars Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin, the reporter who broke the news for the Boston Record American, with Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, Chris Cooper, David Dastmalchian, and Morgan Spector.

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Searchlight Pictures

This Oscar-winning dark comedy tells the story of two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly stops talking to the other and ends their relationship. The end of their friendship brings devastating and alarming consequences for both parties.

Are you looking for more stuff to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar? Check out our lists of the best English and Hindi TV shows available on the service.

Comments