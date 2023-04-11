The 34 best Indian original series to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video boast ever-growing libraries of Indian original series and movies. The two streaming services are actively competing with each other when it comes to local, original content. That’s because video watching in India has ballooned like never before.

A monthly (mobile-only) Netflix subscription in India can now be purchased for as low as Rs 149. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video bundles the streaming service with its Rs 179/month Prime package. If you are not a Netflix or Amazon Prime subscriber, you can choose a membership plan by clicking on the respective buttons below.

Amazon Prime Video $14.99 at Amazon Prime Video

There’s no dearth of fantastic content on both streaming services, but if Indian original series are what you are after specifically, you’re in luck. We’ve curated a list of the best Indian original series on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video right here. Take a look.

Best Indian original TV series on Netflix and Amazon Prime:

Editor’s note: We’ll be updating this list of the best Indian originals on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video regularly as new ones are announced.

1. Made In Heaven (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 50 minutes per episode

50 minutes per episode Creator: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti Main cast: Shivani Raghuvanshi, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora

Shivani Raghuvanshi, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora Genre: Drama/romance

Drama/romance Ratings: 8.3 – IMDB / 89% – Rotten Tomatoes Made In Heaven is a 2019 fictional Indian original TV series on Amazon Prime Video. The nine-part series was created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, in collaboration with screenwriter Alankrita Shrivastava. Made In Heaven is about big, fat Indian weddings and the people who work tirelessly to put on these events.

The series focuses on two wedding planners, Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur), who navigate Delhi’s moneyed society to score major accounts for their wedding planning agency. The show brilliantly captures the minutiae of typical rich Delhi families and the relationships within them.

While the professional challenges of the central characters are the wrapping around the package, one also gets a deeper look into their personal struggles. The Indian original series is also a clever commentary on the prevalent classism and narrow-mindedness within modern Indian society.

A second season of Made In Heaven is also on its way, so this would be a good time to catch up.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

2. Breathe (2018)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 38-60 minutes per episode

38-60 minutes per episode Creator: Mayank Sharma

Mayank Sharma Main cast: R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Sapna Pabbi

R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Sapna Pabbi Genre: Suspense/drama

Suspense/drama Ratings: 8.3 – IMDB / 17% – Rotten Tomatoes Another Amazon Prime Video Indian original series, Breathe is the story of love and desperation. A father will go to any lengths, even to the point of murdering people, to save his son. Sounds all too familiar? Yeah well, it is the plot of multiple Hollywood films, including the famous Denzel Washington starrer John Q.

The protagonist in Breathe, Danny (R Madhavan), finds out that his son Josh is terminal and in need of a transplant. He then devises a plan to get Josh’s name on top of the organ donor list, but his methods are not as conventional as you might think. Danny’s troubles worsen when he finds himself the subject of a police investigation, one he desperately wanted to avoid.

Breathe might not be in the same league as some of the shows in this list, but it’s definitely worth the watch just for Madhavan’s impressive screen presence and a fast-paced storyline.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

3. Pushpavalli (2017-2020)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 21-29 minutes per episode

21-29 minutes per episode Creator: Sumukhi Suresh

Sumukhi Suresh Main cast: Sumukhi Suresh, Manish Anand, Naveen Richard

Sumukhi Suresh, Manish Anand, Naveen Richard Genre: Comedy/drama

Comedy/drama Ratings: 7.4 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes Pushpavalli is an Amazon original comedy series starring stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh. The show follows the story of a small-town girl named Pushpavalli. She’s destined to complete her education and marry as per her mother’s wishes. However, life has other plans for her. When Pushpavalli has a chance meeting with a charming guy named Nikhil Rao, she follows him to the city of Bengaluru and takes up a job close to his workplace. A hilarious series of events follow as she begins stalking Nikhil and spins a web of lies to hide her notorious activities.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

4. Mirzapur (2018-2020)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 39-65 minutes per episode

39-65 minutes per episode Creator: Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna

Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna Main cast: Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi

Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi Genre: Suspense/drama/action

Suspense/drama/action Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes Some may find Mirzapur too crass for their taste, but it’s one of the most entertaining Indian original series to date. Great performances by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Vikrant Massey are a definite plus for those looking to binge-watch this crime thriller.

The show revolves around the very real mafia rivalry prevailing in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. In a bid to save their father, two brothers, Guddu (Faizal) and Bablu (Massey), forcefully become part of mafia don Kaleen Bhaiya’s (Tripathi) nefarious operations. Through the course of time, these innocent youngsters transform into full-fledged violent criminals.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

5. Paatal Lok (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 43-53 minutes

43-53 minutes Creator: Sudip Sharma

Sudip Sharma Main cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag

Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag Genre: Suspense/drama

Suspense/drama Ratings: 8 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes An assassination attempt on a veteran journalist sparks a nail-biting police investigation that traverses cities, religion, politics, and gender discrimination. Pataal Lok is fueled by brilliant performances across the board from actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, and others. The Indian original TV series on Amazon Prime Video is co-produced by Anushka Sharma and pieces together a thrilling tale that’s hard to forget.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

6. One Mic Stand (2019-2021)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 27-33 minutes per episode

27-33 minutes per episode Creator: Kreeti Gogia, Karan Asnani

Kreeti Gogia, Karan Asnani Main cast: Sapan Verma, Karan Johar, Sunny Leone

Sapan Verma, Karan Johar, Sunny Leone Genre: Comedy/unscripted

Comedy/unscripted Ratings: 6.3 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes As the name suggests, this is an Indian original stand-up comedy show featuring a very unique concept wherein stand-up comedians train other celebrities and public figures to perform a live comedy routine on stage. You get performances from Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Sunny Leone, Faye D’Souza, Vishal Dadlani, and even Member of Parliament Dr. Shashi Tharoor who is mentored by famous comedian Kunal Kamra. A quick and entertaining watch for when you’re in-between shows.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

7. Tandav (2021)

Amazon Prime Video

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 26-38 minutes per episode

26-38 minutes per episode Creator: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar Main cast: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia Genre: Suspense/drama

Suspense/drama Ratings: 4.6 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes A political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead, Tandav is one of Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched Indian originals. The plot revolves around a race for the highest office in the country, the post of the Prime Minister. Khan is up against veteran politician played by Dimple Kapadia, to succeed his deceased father as the PM of India. Players in this drama will go to any length to achieve their purpose, even if it means murdering their own in cold blood. If you’re a lover of logic, this show might not make you a fan, but if you’re in it just for some good ol’ B-town entertainment, you won’t be disappointed.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

8. The Family Man (2019-2021)

Amazon Prime Video

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 33-60 minutes per episode

33-60 minutes per episode Creator: Raj & DK

Raj & DK Main cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priya Mani

Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priya Mani Genre: Comedy/drama/action

Comedy/drama/action Ratings: 8.7 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes This Indian original series on Amazon Prime Video is two seasons strong now. Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer struggling to juggle national security crises and family life. Both seasons of the show are fast-paced and engaging as Tiwari races against time to stop terrorist attacks. If you’re looking for a good Hindi-language thriller to catch, we recommend you check this show out for its performances, writing, and overall execution.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

9. Sacred Games (2018-2019)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 43-58 minutes per episode

43-58 minutes per episode Creator: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Main cast: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi Genre: Mystery/thriller

Mystery/thriller Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / 76% – Rotten Tomatoes This Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Kalki Koechlin–starring Netflix original is probably the best Indian original series to watch. If you haven’t already seen Sacred Games, it’s about time you do.

The storyline of the show revolves around an imminent terror attack in Mumbai, masterminded by gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui). It’s up to police officer Sartaj Singh (Khan) to stop the city from blowing up in 25 days. Only, he doesn’t know where to start or how deep the conspiracy runs.

You have two seasons of this fast-paced thriller to go through. The mystery pretty much unravels in this timeline, which is why Netflix is probably not looking to renew the series for a third instalment. Did we mention it’s based on a novel of the same name?

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

10. She (2020-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 31-52 minutes per episode

31-52 minutes per episode Creator: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Main cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, Vishwas Kini

Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, Vishwas Kini Genre: Crime/thriller

Crime/thriller Ratings: 6.4 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes She is director Imtiaz Ali’s first attempt at creating something for the smaller screen. The plot of this Indian original Netflix series follows the transformational journey of a lower-middle-class, junior police constable who is shoved out of her comfort zone to go on an intelligence mission and breach a criminal organization. The series stands out because of its brilliant performances, some of which will truly make you cringe at the general chauvinistic nature of men in authoritative positions.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

11. Leila (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 41-54 minutes per episode

41-54 minutes per episode Creator: Urmi Juvekar

Urmi Juvekar Main cast: Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Rahul Khanna

Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Rahul Khanna Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 5 – IMDB / 80% – Rotten Tomatoes The first dystopian Indian original series, Leila has a helluva lot in common with the Hulu original show The Handmaid’s Tale. While the series isn’t a blatant copy of the brilliant Hulu dystopian drama, it borrows several elements from it. If you watch both shows, you will be able to spot them immediately.

Nevertheless, Leila stands out on its own merits. Directed by Deepa Mehta, the series is based on a novel written by Prayaag Akbar. It follows the journey of a woman named Shalini (Huma Qureshi), who is snatched away from the comfort of her family life, into the shackles of a totalitarian regime called Aryavarta. Given India’s current political realities, the series hits all too close to home and presents a disturbing futuristic scenario that is not too hard to imagine.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

12. Taj Mahal 1989 (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 33 minutes per episode

33 minutes per episode Creator: Pushpendra Nath Misra

Pushpendra Nath Misra Main cast: Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Danish Husain

Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Danish Husain Genre: Comedy/drama

Comedy/drama Ratings: 7.5 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes This Netflix original Indian series is made up of three interconnected love stories. The first one is that of two college professors — Sarita and Akhtar — who are trapped in a loveless marriage because they’re more caught up with the mundane rigmarole of daily life. The second one is of Sudhakar (Akhtar’s long-lost friend) and Mumtaz, who fight societal norms to remain together. Their relationship exudes happiness, but it’s not without its hardships. The last one is the story of two college students — Dharam and Rashmi — who like each other intensely but politics, jealousy, and differing priorities take center stage in their relationship. This impactful series captures the essence of lost love, eternal love, and new love all in one very tastefully created package. A must-watch for Indian streamers.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

13. Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 24-55 minutes per episode

24-55 minutes per episode Creator: Soumendra Padhi

Soumendra Padhi Main cast: Sparsh Shrivastava, Monika Panwar, Anshumaan Pushkar

Sparsh Shrivastava, Monika Panwar, Anshumaan Pushkar Genre: Crime

Crime Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes Jamtara is an Indian original Netflix series inspired by true events. It’s a thrilling journey into the village of Jamtara in Jharkhand, which turns out to be India’s phishing capital. Cousins, Sunny and Rocky, along with their friends, quietly run a successful phishing scam from the village. Their operations are soon noticed by a criminal mastermind who wants a piece of the action. The cops too are on their trail and things get wildly intense as tensions increase and lives are threatened. There are two seasons of this show to devour, both worth the watch.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

14. Selection Day (2018-2019)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 19-28 minutes per episode

19-28 minutes per episode Creator: Marston Bloom

Marston Bloom Main cast: Mohammad Samad, Yash Shashank Dholye, Rajesh Tailang

Mohammad Samad, Yash Shashank Dholye, Rajesh Tailang Genre: Sports drama

Sports drama Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / 43% – Rotten Tomatoes Selection Day is an ocean of fantastic performances by the likes of Ratna Pathak Shah, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajesh Tailang, and the two young stars of the series, Mohammad Samad and Yash Dholye. It follows the story of two small-town teenage boys, Manju (Samad) and Radha (Dholye), who aspire to become international cricketers. Their father (Tailang) is a strict taskmaster and their coach. The boys score a scholarship to a prestigious sports school run by Pathak and things start to change.

What follows is a story about the boys discovering their individual personalities, the pressures they face to succeed, and the way their relationship evolves with their father. Produced by Anil Kapoor and Anand Tucker, all 12 episodes of Selection Day are a lesson in good storytelling and even better direction.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

15. Little Things (2016-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 15-40 minutes per episode

15-40 minutes per episode Creator: Dhruv Sehgal

Dhruv Sehgal Main cast: Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar

Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar Genre: Romantic comedy/drama

Romantic comedy/drama Ratings: 8.2 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes Little Things was not really a Netflix original, but the streaming service later bought the franchise. It is based on the lives of a young, unmarried couple — Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) — who live together in Mumbai. As its name suggests, Little Things follows the daily lives of the couple and tracks their relationship over the years.

What’s great about this Indian series is that it’s very light-hearted, yet relevant and relatable. One ends up finding a lot of “little things” in common with the couple. It’s almost like a relationship mirror for young couples still struggling to find their footing in the world. If a quick and feel-good watch is what you’re after, Little Things will give you just that.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

16. Lust Stories (2018)

Lust Stories

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 120 minutes

120 minutes Director: Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar

Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar Main cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte Genre: Anthology/romance

Anthology/romance Ratings: 6.4 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes Lust Stories is a collection of four short stories created by some of India’s most celebrated filmmakers. The anthology series features stories by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, and Sanjay Kapoor are some of the many noteworthy names that adorn the cast of the series. The central theme, of course, is that of lust. However, each story has a different message.

The first story featuring Apte is about a married woman who is eager to explore her sexuality. The second story casts Bhumi Pednekar and Neil Bhoopalam. It shines a light on an unlikely relationship between a man and his house help. The third follows the story of a couple dealing with infidelity and the tough choices they make. The last episode in the series is a humorous tale of a housewife who desperately seeks sexual intimacy with her husband. Instead, she finds it with a vibrator, in the most unusual circumstances.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

17. Ghoul (2018)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 45 minutes per episode

45 minutes per episode Creator: Patrick Graham

Patrick Graham Main cast: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee

Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee Genre: Horror

Horror Ratings: 7 – IMDB / 88% – Rotten Tomatoes Another Netflix nail-bitter Indian original, the Ghoul deals with the themes of supernatural horror, military activism, and Arabic folklore. The three-part series will spook you, to say the least.

Radhika Apte is one of the key characters of the series. She plays a military officer who has to interrogate a terrorist possessed by the Ghoul, Arabic for an evil spirit. As the demon gains strength, all hell breaks loose at the military facility where the terrorist is detained. Who will survive the wrath of the Ghoul? You’ll have to watch and find out.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

18. Hasmukh (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 29-39 minutes per episode

29-39 minutes per episode Creator: Nikkhil Advani, Vir Das, Team Applause

Nikkhil Advani, Vir Das, Team Applause Main cast: Vir Das, Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa

Vir Das, Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 5.4 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes This Netflix original Indian series starring comedian Vir Das is something you might enjoy if you’re into dark comedies. The core plot of the TV series is a rags-to-riches story of an Indian comedian who goes from performing at small rural gatherings to a big televised stand-up show. His only problem is that he has to kill someone in order to perform at his best. For the most part, Hasmukh is an entertaining watch with its very unique storyline. However, it’s marred by uneven writing, where some jokes land well while others disappoint.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

19. A Suitable Boy (2020)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

60 minutes per episode Creator: Mira Nair

Mira Nair Main cast: Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala

Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala Genre: Romance/drama

Romance/drama Ratings: 6.1 – IMDB / 70% – Rotten Tomatoes In a newly independent India, passionate literature student Lata defies tradition and her meddling mother’s wish to choose her a husband. Torn between family duty and the excitement of romance, she embarks on a journey of love and heartache as three very different men try to win her heart. Mira Nair directed this Netflix Indian original TV series, which stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor, Namit Das, as well as other prominent actors.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

20. Indian Matchmaking (2020-ongoing)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 26-42 minutes per episode

26-42 minutes per episode Creator: Smriti Mundhra

Smriti Mundhra Main cast: Sima Taparia

Sima Taparia Genre: Reality/relationship

Reality/relationship Ratings: 6.2 – IMDB / 38% – Rotten Tomatoes If you’re looking for an Indian original reality show to watch on Netflix, you’ve got to catch Indian Matchmaking. The show has two seasons and features a number of millennials who’ve sought the help of a Mumbai-based elite marriage consultant named Sima Taparia in order to find the one. Watch as young singles from Houston to Mumbai traverse the world of arranged marriage with all its twists, turns, and a whole lot of drama.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

21. Daughters of Destiny (2017)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 56-65 minutes per episode

56-65 minutes per episode Director: Vanessa Roth

Vanessa Roth Main cast: Shilpa Anthony Raj, Abraham George, Ajit George

Shilpa Anthony Raj, Abraham George, Ajit George Genre: Documentary/biography

Documentary/biography Ratings: 8.6 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes A docuseries that’ll touch your heart and inspire you to make a difference, Daughters of Destiny is perhaps the best watch on this list. The series witnesses five girls from ultra-poor families growing up over the course of four episodes and several years, while they grow up at Shanti Bhavan, a unique co-ed residential school in Tamil Nadu. The story is one of perseverance and hope in the face of adversity. If you’re looking to watch something that moves you, this is it.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

22. Bombay Begums (2021)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 38-61 minutes per episode

38-61 minutes per episode Creator: Alankrita Shrivastava

Alankrita Shrivastava Main cast: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash

Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 5.1 – IMDB / 80% – Rotten Tomatoes This is the story of five women across generations and societal structures as they wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises, and vulnerabilities to own their ambitions. Their lives overlap in an uncanny fashion, as glass ceilings are shattered, and hearts are broken. And as each woman strives to find her own truth, they find in each other an unexpected understanding and the sliver of a bond.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

23. Delhi Crime (2019-2021)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 36-64 minutes

36-64 minutes Creator: Richie Mehta

Richie Mehta Main cast: Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal

Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / 88% – Rotten Tomatoes The first season of the show is based on one of the most shocking and heart-wrenching rape incidents in India’s capital city of New Delhi. It chronicles what’s commonly referred to as the Nirbhaya rape case in India. The incident received immense international attention at the time because of the gruesome nature of the crime. However, most media reports focused on the victim and the incident alone.

Filmmaker Richie Mehta takes viewers behind the scenes of the investigation into the case conducted by the Delhi Police. The series navigates through the bureaucratic pressures, political influences, and lack of resources faced by the Delhi Police during the investigation period.

Mehta worked on Delhi Crime for six long years and the series involves deep ground-level research conducted by the creator and his team. Although audiences questioned the series’ obvious bias in favor of the Delhi Police department, it makes for a gripping and eye-opening watch. We’ll let you come make your own judgments as to the optics of the whole thing.

Meanwhile, the second season of the show focuses on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang infamous for looting and murdering.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

24. Ray (2021)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 53-65 minutes per episode

53-65 minutes per episode Creator: Sayantan Mukherjee

Sayantan Mukherjee Main cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon

Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 7.1 – IMDB / 78% – Rotten Tomatoes A collection of four short stories from celebrated author Satyajit Ray come to life in this Netflix Indian original. The four episodes range from a psychological thriller about a man losing his memory to a satire about a kleptomaniac. Each story has the ability to absorb viewers into the narrative and make them empathize with its characters. The series also features some commendable performances from renowned actors such as Manoj Bajpai, Ali Faizal, Kay Kay Menon, and others.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

25. Kota Factory (2019-2021)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 30-45 minutes

30-45 minutes Creator: Arunabh Kumar, Saurabh Khanna, Raghav Subbu

Arunabh Kumar, Saurabh Khanna, Raghav Subbu Main cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj

Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 9 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes This Indian original TV show on Netflix captures the life of young IIT aspirants in the town of Kota, a hub of coaching centers where students from all over the country come to prepare for entrance exams. Set in black and white tones, the series engages audiences with the comic yet pitiable state of teenagers hoping to get selected for the apex engineering institute. It paints a very real image of what these youngsters have to go through, including living in difficult circumstances, dealing with financial pressures, studying for several hours a day, and more. However, the treatment is very light-hearted and you can run through episodes quickly without them feeling like a drag.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

26. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen (2022)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 31-51 minutes per episode

31-51 minutes per episode Creator: Sidharth Sengupta

Sidharth Sengupta Main cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Anchal Singh

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Anchal Singh Genre: Crime/romance

Crime/romance Ratings: 7 – IMDB / 40% – Rotten Tomatoes A tale of love, power, and deceit, Yeh Kaali Haali Ankhen offers eight engaging episodes perfect for a weekend binge. The series revolves around a love triangle wherein Purva, the daughter of a powerful politician falls for Vikrant, a simpleton, who in turn is in love with Shikha, a typical girl-next-door. The story intensifies as Purva’s love turns into obsession and she vows to destroy everything Vikrant holds dear if her feelings remain unrequited. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

27. Decoupled (2021)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 26-36 minutes per episode

26-36 minutes per episode Creator: Manu Joseph

Manu Joseph Main cast: Madhavan, Surveen Chawla

Madhavan, Surveen Chawla Genre: Comedy/romance

Comedy/romance Ratings: 7.9 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes This is one of the funniest Indian originals to hit Netflix in a while. The show follows the lives of a couple on the brink of divorce. R. Madhavan plays the stay-at-home husband who writes for a living and Surveen Chawla plays the office-going wife with a successful career. The two live in a large Gurgaon villa to create the myth of

family for their tween daughter, who is terrified of their divorce. Taking cues from the realism of daily life, Decoupled presents a highly entertaining watch about the true nature of people, India, and marriage.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

28. Aranyak (2021)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 37-48 minutes per episode

37-48 minutes per episode Creator: Charudutt Acharya, Rohan Sippy

Charudutt Acharya, Rohan Sippy Main cast: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana

Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Ratings: 7.8 – IMDB / 50% – Rotten Tomatoes Raveena Tandon will make her Netflix debut in this upcoming Indian original thriller on Netflix. The series is set in the misty locales of Himachal Pradesh. A teenage tourist disappears in a small Himalayan town and a local cop Kasturi (Tandon) must join hands with her replacement Angad, on the big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

29. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (2021)

Amazon Prime Video

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 36-50 minutes per episode

36-50 minutes per episode Creator: Nikhil Advani

Nikhil Advani Main cast: Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunmayee Deshpande

Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunmayee Deshpande Genre: Drama/suspense

Drama/suspense Ratings: 8.7 – IMDB / 88% – Rotten Tomatoes Mumbai Diaries is a medical thriller set in the emergency room of a hospital. The series explores the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude — the 26/11 terror attacks. In this battle to save lives and heal others, the ones doing the fixing are the most broken.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

30. Panchayat (2020-ongoing)

Amazon Prime Video

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 20-45 minutes per episode

20-45 minutes per episode Creator: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Deepak Kumar Mishra Main cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy

Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 8.9 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes Panchayat is a comedy-drama Indian original on Amazon Prime Video. It captures the journey of an engineering graduate Abhishek, who for lack of a better job option joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

31. Feels Like Ishq (2021)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 25-31 minutes per episode

25-31 minutes per episode Director: Devrath Sagar, Tahira Kashyap, Ruchir Arun, Danish Aslam, Sachin Kundalkar, Jaydeep Sarkar, Anand Tiwari

Devrath Sagar, Tahira Kashyap, Ruchir Arun, Danish Aslam, Sachin Kundalkar, Jaydeep Sarkar, Anand Tiwari Main cast: Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Rohit Saraf

Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Rohit Saraf Genre: Anthology/drama

Anthology/drama Ratings: 6.5 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes Feels Like Ishq might not be the best Indian original anthology series on Netflix but it’s an easy, breezy watch nonetheless. The show features six romantic stories about how love strikes in the most unexpected ways. The season opens with a tale of two wedding guests who don’t get along from the very moment they meet but end up falling for each other by the end of their hunt for the absconding bride. Another episode follows a teenage boy’s crush on his quarantining neighbor and all the ways he tries to woo her while being socially distant. All-in-all, the show makes for a decent watch when there’s little else to catch up on.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

32. Modern Love: Mumbai (2022)

Amazon Prime Video

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 38-43 minutes per episode

38-43 minutes per episode Creator: Pritish Nandy

Pritish Nandy Main cast: Pratik Gandhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Chitrangda Singh

Pratik Gandhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Chitrangda Singh Genre: Comedy/drama/romance

Comedy/drama/romance Ratings: 7.9 – IMDB / 69% – Rotten Tomatoes Amazon brought Indian flavors to its existing Modern Love anthology with a new “Mumbai” chapter of the series. The show is inspired by a New York Times column that goes by the same name. This Indian original season explores six unique love stories that are sure to strike a chord with your heart. A middle-aged gay Muslim man struggles to find acceptance from his family, an old widow explores her sexual fantasies, a Chinese immigrant mother grapples with a defiant son who falls in love with an Indian girl, a Kashmiri woman learns to live life on her own terms after being abandoned by her husband, and more. In these tales, you’ll get to see some great performances from veteran actors as well as newcomers. There’s something for every romantic in here.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

33. Guilty Minds (2022)

Amazon Prime Video

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 44-53 minutes per episode

44-53 minutes per episode Creator: Shefali Bhushan

Shefali Bhushan Main cast: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra, Namrata Sheth

Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra, Namrata Sheth Genre: Suspense/drama

Suspense/drama Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes Guilty Minds is a legal drama involving a morally upright family on one side and a renowned top law firm that welcomes any and all cases on the other. The series features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra, Karishma Tanna, Sugandha Garg, and Namrata Sheth. The 10-episode-long season is rooted in realism and that’s the best part about it. There’s no over-the-top lawyer-speak or verbal duals. The drama is practical and grounded. If you’re a fan of shows like The Practice and Law And Order, you’ll dig Guilty Minds on Amazon Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

34. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 45 minutes per episode

45 minutes per episode Creator: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Main cast: Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh

Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh Genre: Crime

Crime Ratings: 8.2 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes This Indian Original crime thriller on Netflix delves deep into the annals of rural Bihar and the gangs that carried out violent attacks in the area. The story of the show is inspired by true events and depicts how a super cop in the Bihar police nabbed a vicious gangster who had created an empire of fear and terror in Sheikhpura. Based on IPS officer Amit Lodha’s book “Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar’s Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught,” the series keeps you engaged right till the very end.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix. So, those are the best Indian original streaming shows you can catch on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Remember, you’ll have to subscribe to the streaming services in order to watch the shows on this list. If you haven’t yet subscribed, you can do so by clicking the buttons below.

Amazon Prime Video $14.99 at Amazon Prime Video

Comments