Google is turning your Nest Thermostat into a work of art

TL;DR Fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostats are getting new Farsight face styles.

The new face styles include Seasonal, Minimal modes, Nest classic, and Temperature controller.

There are 12 unique, animated Seasonal faces that update each month.

Getting bored with the current Farsight faces on the fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat? Google will now let you shake up the look of its smart home device. The tech giant is rolling out a collection of new faces to try out.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In a blog post, Google announced that it has collaborated with artist Mathilde Loubes to create a group of new Farsight faces called Seasonal. Along with this collaboration, the company is also rolling out three other new Farsight face styles: Minimal mode, Nest classic, and Temperature controller. These four new face styles will join the existing Farsight faces, which include the digital and analog clock, weather, and indoor temps.

The Seasonal Farsight face style includes 12 unique illustrations. Each illustration features an animated picture of a flower or fruit in Loubes’ art style. Which illustration you get changes after each month passes. For example, you’ll see a pumpkin in October and a snow-covered pine cone in December.

Along with the Seasonal face, we’re getting a blast from the past with the Nest classic face. This face is designed to be a throwback to the original Nest Thermostat. There’s also the Minimal mode faces, which show cooling, heating, and eco modes in a minimalist, animated art style. Temperature controller is the final new face, which allows for quick, at-a-glance adjustments.

To access these new Farsight faces, you’ll need to go into your thermostat settings. This can be done by pressing the thermostat ring, twisting the ring to Settings and pressing to select. From there, select Farsight and you should be able to scroll through the available faces.

Follow