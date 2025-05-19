Some Nest speakers are glowing blue and purple, and there's a good reason for it

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Nest Audio and Nest Mini users are seeing blue and purple colors on their devices instead of the usual white lights.

The change marks the presence of Gemini and seems to be appearing for users enrolled in the Google Home Public Preview program with experimental AI features enabled.

One user reported that their Nest Audio became unresponsive after the Gemini lights started showing up.

A number of Google Nest Audio users on Reddit have reported an unusual sight on their devices. Instead of the usual white LED lights, their speakers have started displaying a blue and purple gradient. While the change is subtle, it’s quite noticeable and raising questions.

It turns out the colorful shift is part of Google’s ongoing transition from Assistant to Gemini, the company’s next-gen AI assistant. The gradient light pattern matches Gemini’s branding and is showing up for users who are part of the Google Home Public Preview and have opted into experimental AI features.

While the change is mostly being noticed on Nest Audio devices, a few users in the US have also spotted the Gemini lights on their Nest Mini (2nd gen) units.

Google began testing Gemini on its smart speakers in December, and the rollout appears to be expanding slowly. However, it’s not all smooth sailing. One Reddit user reported that enabling the AI features caused their Nest Audio to become unresponsive, cautioning others to proceed carefully.

If you’re enrolled in the Public Preview and facing issues, you might want to try unregistering from the program and resetting your speaker to restore normal functionality.

So far, Google hasn’t issued an official comment on the latest reports, but if you’re seeing a blue-purple glow from your speaker, you might just be getting an early taste of Gemini.