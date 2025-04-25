Your old Nest thermostat might score you a huge discount on an upgrade

TL;DR Google is ending support for Nest Learning Thermostats (gen 1 and gen 2).

Owners are being offered a deal to upgrade their device.

The company plans to contact impacted users via email.

It’s not uncommon for tech companies to cut off support for old products. Google will soon do this for the first- and second-generation Nest Learning Thermostat. It’s also not uncommon for these companies to offer incentives to upgrade. While these incentives can often be underwhelming, what Google is offering seems like a pretty good deal for a smart home device that’s over 10 years old.

The Mountain View-based firm announced today that it will end support for first- and second-generation Nest Learning Thermostats on October 25. While you’ll still be able to use these thermostats manually, you’ll no longer be able to control them through the Nest app, Home app, or with Google Assistant. In return for this decision, Google is making it easier for first- and second-gen Nest Learning Thermostat owners to upgrade to the fourth-gen model.

If you own one of the older models and you live in the US, Canada, or Europe, you’ll have access to the following offers: US: $130 off the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) (MSRP $279.99)

$130 off the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) (MSRP $279.99) Canada: $160 off the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) (MSRP $379.99)

$160 off the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) (MSRP $379.99) Europe: 50% off the Tado Smart Thermostat X – Starter Kit In case you don’t know what generation your model is, you can find the answer by looking at the display, base, or in the Nest or Home app. Additionally, Google plans to send out emails to owners who have eligible devices. The email will contain more details and a personalized link to access the offer.

If you have more than one thermostat, you’ll be able to get discounts for each additional unit at the same discount rate. A Google spokesperson tells Android Authority that you’ll get one discount code that’s valid for up to three devices. It looks like three is the limit, however, so you’ll have to pay full price for each replacement after that.

