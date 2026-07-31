Google Health is preparing to take over Nest Hub sleep tracking

TL;DR Google appears to be preparing to move Nest Hub Sleep Sensing from Google Fit to Google Health.

New Google Home app strings explain how the Nest Hub will share sleep and sound-event data with Google Health.

The change isn’t live yet, but it fits Google’s broader transition away from Google Fit.

Google has spent much of this year herding its various fitness services into the new Google Health app, but the second-generation Nest Hub’s Sleep Sensing feature is still tied to the outgoing Google Fit. That looks set to change in the near future.

Which Google smart home device would you rather see next? 1267 votes A new Nest Hub smart display 60 % A larger Nest Hub Max successor 28 % A new Pixel Tablet with dock 11 % I'm happy with the new Home Speaker 1 %

9to5Google spotted updated text strings in version 4.23 of the Google Home app that explain “how your Nest Hub works with Google Health.” The wording largely replaces previous references to Google Fit, suggesting that the smart display’s sleep data will eventually be handled by Google Health instead.

The Nest Hub uses its Soli radar sensor to monitor movement and breathing while you sleep, producing details such as sleep stages, bedtime, and breathing rate. Its microphone can also detect coughing and snoring, while other sensors account for changes in light and room temperature. Google says this data is processed locally on the device.

The new text says Google Health will track this information once the Nest Hub determines that you’re in bed. It also notes that other services connected to Google Health may be able to access sound-event data, depending on your settings.

Google has already replaced the Fitbit app with Google Health and plans to let Google Fit users migrate their data later this year.

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