This app lets Mac users take full advantage of Android's Quick Share with new QR code support

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR NearDrop allows users to send files from their Android device to their Mac.

A new update adds support for sending files using QR codes.

This update now allows you to send files from your computer to your Android device.

It would be nice if Google created a Quick Share app for macOS that allowed you to share files quickly between your Android phone and your Mac. The NearDrop app can help fill that gap, but it’s not a perfect solution. However, a new update brings the app closer to its full potential.

If you’re unfamiliar with NearDrop, it’s an unofficial macOS app that uses a partial implementation of Quick Share. Like Quick Share, it allows you to send files wirelessly from one device to another. When we last covered NearDrop, you could only send files from your Android device to your Mac, not the other way around.

However, the app has since received an update. According to the app’s GitHub page, an update has rolled out that adds support for sending files using QR codes. This update also makes it possible for users to send files from their macOS device to their Android phone. The developer behind the app has shared a GIF of the new capability in action.

In addition to QR code support, the developer has also expanded available languages. According to the changelog, NearDrop now supports Romanian translation.

