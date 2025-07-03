Deal: Narwal Fro Pro robot cleaner plummets to $400, a new record-low price

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Here at Android Authority, we are big fans of Narwal cleaning robots. In fact, our top pick in our list of the best robot vacuums is a Narwal high-end model. Not everyone wants to spend well over a grand on a cleaning robot, though. The Narwal Freo Pro is a fantastic option if you want something more affordable. It competes against much more expensive alternatives, and is currently at a record-low price of just $399.99. Buy the Narwal Freo Pro for just $399.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Just keep in mind the discount isn’t applied automatically. You must manually apply an on-page coupon to get the lower price.

Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo LiDAR and more in a mid-range bot There are not many compromises in the Narwal Freo Pro to help bring the price down. Only a few controls in the base station, manual detergent addition, but still some of the best floor cleaning capabilities we've seen from a robot vacuum. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 With Coupon!

I already own the Narwal Freo X Ultra, but if I were to buy a new robot vacuum and mop using my hard-earned money, the Narwal Freo Pro is the one I would get. I mean, it’s a great robot even at its full $699.99, as it competes with much more expensive models. Paying just $399.99 for such a capable robot is an amazing deal, and it happens to be a new record-low price for this unit.

The Narwal Freo Pro is no lackluster. As mentioned above, it competes with much more expensive robots. In fact, it is very similar to the Narwal Freo X Ultra, which is a previous-generation flagship model. This means it’s a very capable robot cleaner.

The vacuum has a suction power of 8,500Pa, which is actually a bit stronger than the Freo X Ultra’s 8,200Pa. The latter can pick up metal marbles, so regular dust and debris will have nothing on either of them. The actual difference between the two isn’t actually noticeable, though.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Narwal’s mopping function is also among the best in the industry. These dual pads essentially scrub the floor using a rotating motion. The system can also recognize how dirty the mopping pads are when they return to the dock, and it will continue sending the robot to clean until they are squeaky clean.

The lidar system works great, and it had no issues navigating through a house or avoiding objects during our tests. I happen to love the zero-tangle brush on the Narwal Freo X Ultra. It’s a dream for anyone with long hair or people with pets. The Narwal Freo Pro has it, too, but it does a little better with hair thanks to the anti-tangling front brushes.

How can Narwal make such a good robot and offer it at a lower price? Well, there are some small sacrifices. The Narwal Freo Pro base has no physical buttons, so you’ll need to control it through the app, exclusively. That said, I rarely ever touch those buttons! I wouldn’t see this as a problem.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Additionally, it does not automatically dispense detergent. Instead, you’ll need to drop a dissolving tablet into the freshwater tank every time you refill it. I refill mine about once a week, and while it may be a minor annoyance to remember dropping the tablet in there, I wouldn’t exactly call it a deal-breaker.

As you can see, the downsides are not a big deal, and it even has some improvements. The robot’s dust bag can still hold about seven weeks of debris, which we thought it was a conservative estimation. We’ve been able to make it last more than double.

This is one heck of a deal, so make sure to sign up for yours while you can. Record-low prices don’t tend to last long.

Extra deal: The Narwal Freo X Ultra is $429.99!

Narwal Freo X Ultra Narwal Freo X Ultra Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Narwal Save $470.00

Now, if you prefer automatic detergent dispensing and would like to have base physical buttons, the Narwal Freo X Ultra is still available, and it is currently discounted to $429.99. While older, it is still an amazing robot.