Our favorite robot vacuum is $550 off!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Are you looking for the best robot vacuum around? The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is the one, at least in our book. It’s usually very pricey, too, so today’s deal is an excellent opportunity to get it at a much more enticing price. While it is usually $1,499.99, you can take it home for just $949.99 right now. Buy the Narwal Freo Z Ultra robot vacuum and mop for just $949.99 ($550 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it comes in two stages. First, an automatic $300 discount brings the price to $1199.99. Then, you’ll need to manually apply a $250 on-page coupon that brings the total price down to $949.99.

Narwal Freo Z Ultra Narwal Freo Z Ultra Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at Amazon Save $550.00 With Coupon!

OK, we understand paying $949.99 for a robot vacuum is still a bit hard to justify, but let us tell you a bit about it before you make a decision. The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is a spectacular robot vacuum and mop combo. It will do an amazing job keeping your floors clean, and you will barely ever have to raise a finger to keep it running.

Let’s start with the vacuuming specs. This Narwal Freo Z Ultra features a 12,000Pa suction strength. I can pick up 99% of all particles on hard floors. In fact, we’ve seen the previous-gen model pick up metal marbles, and that one had 8,200Pa of strength. The more powerful Freo Z Ultra will have no issues with regular debris.

I am also a huge fan of the zero-tangle brush. I have long hair, and one of the most annoying parts of owning other vacuums was that I always had to untangle and remove hair from the brush manually. The Freo Z Ultra’s one-sided brush handles this perfectly, so other people with long hair or pets will love it.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

This robot also has dual mopping pads, and they work very well. Because of this setup, they scrub floors instead of simply dragging a rag against them. Not to mention, it will actually leave the floors clean, thanks to the fact that the base can detect how dirty the mopping pads are when the robot returns to the base. It will continue to send the robot back to clean until it comes back squeaky clean.

By the way, the base does quite a bit more. It can also wash the mopping pads with hot water, dry them (to avoid funky smells), provide fresh water, store dirty water, and dispense detergent. It can also store 120 days of debris. All things combined make for a pretty hands-off approach.

Additionally, the robot is amazing at navigating through homes. It uses two cameras, three lasers, and AI implementations to identify all kinds of obstacles and dangers. These technologies can also detect different types of messes and adjust the cleaning strategy accordingly.

While expensive, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is quite a fantastic product, as you can see. If you want a high-end experience but don’t want to pay full price, now is a great time to sign up for this one.

Extra deal: The Narwal Freo X Ultra is cheaper and nearly as good!

Narwal Freo X Ultra Narwal Freo X Ultra Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 With Coupon!

As amazing as the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is, not all of us need the latest and greatest. Especially when the Narwal Freo X Ultra is nearly as good, at least in the areas that matter the most, and you can get it for just $699.99 right now.

Where are the differences? Well, the first one is that it has 8,200Pa of suction power, but as mentioned before, this is enough to pick up metal marbles! Dust, dirt, and other trash will not be an issue. It also has no cameras, but the three-laser system is more than enough to navigate my home efficiently. Also, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra can store about 120 days of dust, while the Narwal Freo X Ultra is a bit more limited at about 49 days (seven weeks).

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

All that said, those are pretty much the only main differences. The Narwal Freo X Ultra still has a zero-tangle brush and uses two scrubbing mopping pads. The base will also wash and dry the mopping pads, and it will send the robot back to clean until they come back clean. It automatically dispenses water and detergent, too.

All things considered, the downsides aren’t deal-breakers, as the Narwal Freo X Ultra still performs amazingly in the areas where it isn’t as good as the new model. It will save you a few hundred bucks, too!

