Narwal Freo Z Ultra deal: Our favorite robot drops to lowest price since Prime Day

After testing a wide variety of robots, we’ve placed the Narwal Freo Z Ultra as our top pick in our list of the best robot vacuums. Its $1,499.99 retail price can be a bit much, though. Luckily, today we came across a really nice deal that brings the cost down to a more reasonable $929.99. Get the Narwal Freo Z Ultra for $929.99 ($570 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is a “limited time offer” that’s available for both color versions: White and Gray.

Narwal Freo Z Ultra Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush.

The lowest price we’ve seen on the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is $849.99, but this was a Prime Day deal. The sale was exclusive to Prime subscribers and was only available for a few days. Besides that limited offer, this $929.99 price is the second-best discounted price on this model.

We know 929.99 is still a hefty price to pay for a robot cleaner, but this is an impressive vacuum and mop combo that competes only with the very best in the industry. We highly praised it during our Narwal Freo Z Ultra review. Let’s tell you a bit about it.

The Freo Z Ultra offers an impressive 12,000Pa suction power. It can pick up 99% of all particles on hard floors. We’ve seen the previous-generation Freo X Ultra pick up metal marbles with 8,200Pa, so the more powerful Z Ultra will have no issues picking up usual debris.

Another feature that makes the Narwal Freo Z Ultra special is its zero-tangle roller brush. I have long hair and usually have to manually untangle it from the robot. Not with the Freo Z Ultra! Those of you with long hair or pets will love this. The dual mopping pads are a really neat addition. They do more than just drag a rag across the floor; they essentially scrub the floors.

Aside from being more efficient at cleaning, the system will also ensure the floors are actually left clean after each cleaning session. The docking station will wash the mopping pads on its own, then measure how dirty they come back. If the water is dirty, it will send the robot back to continue cleaning repeatedly, until the mopping pads come back squeaky clean. When done, the base will also dry the mopping pads to avoid any funky smells.

As a result, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra offers one of the best hands-off approaches in the market. The dust bag can store up to 120 days of debris, using compression. The fresh water and dirty water containers usually last about a week or two, depending on how often you mop your floors and how much surface area each session covers.

The robot itself is also pretty efficient at navigating. It uses two cameras, three lasers, and AI implementations to identify all kinds of obstructions and dangers. It can even detect different types of messes and adjust its cleaning method to tackle them better.

Again, this is the cheapest the Narwal Fro Z Ultra has been, aside from the Prime Day sale. You don’t even need a Prime subscription to catch this deal! Go grab this offer while you can!

Extra deal: The Narwal Freo Pro is nearly as good and only costs $499.99

Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo LiDAR and more in a mid-range bot There are not many compromises in the Narwal Freo Pro to help bring the price down. Only a few controls in the base station, manual detergent addition, but still some of the best floor cleaning capabilities we've seen from a robot vacuum.

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is impressive, but it may be a bit overkill for many users. If you’re like me, you would probably prefer saving money on something that offers more bang for your buck. The Narwal Freo Pro is pretty much almost as good, and right now, it is much more affordable at just $499.99.

The features are actually pretty similar. The base will also wash and dry the mopping pads, and the system still detects how dirty the mopping pads come back, so the robot will continue cleaning until the floors are actually clean. The lidar system works very well, and it is very similar to that of the previous-gen Narwal Freo X Ultra. It can navigate your home very efficiently. It also has that zero-tangle main brush many of us can no longer live without.

There are a few differences to keep in mind, though. The side brushes are also tangle-free, which is an upgrade. There are some downsides, though, if you can really call them that. The suction power isn’t as potent at 8,500, but that is still more than capable of cleaning your typical floors. The dock has no physical buttons, but I honestly never use those in my Narwal Freo X Ultra. Being able to control it with the app and digital assistants is much more convenient.

The one difference you may find a bit annoying is that it does not have automatic detergent dispensing. Instead, you need to throw a dissolving tablet into the water bin every time you refill the fresh water. It’s one more step to think about, but we wouldn’t say this is a deal-breaker. Especially if it saves you hundreds of dollars.

Honestly, this is likely the better choice for most people. If I were to buy a Narwal robot right now, it would be this one.