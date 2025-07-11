Get this Narwal Freo Z Ultra all-time low deal before it's gone!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Are you looking to get an excellent robot vacuum and mop combo? The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is our favorite one, and it is currently at a record low price of $849.99, saving you a whopping $650! Buy the Narwal Freo Z Ultra for just $849.99 ($650 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a Prime Day deal. This means the offer should end after today, as it’s the last day of the Prime Day sales event! It’s also important to note that the offer is exclusive to Prime subscribers. You can learn more about available plans and pricing here. New subscribers get a free 30-day trial, so you might not even have to pay to access this deal!

Narwal Freo Z Ultra Narwal Freo Z Ultra Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at Amazon Save $650.00 Prime Deal

Sure, spending $849.99 on a robot cleaner still stings, but it is an excellent deal considering the retail price is a whopping $1,499.99. Not to mention, you are essentially getting a premium robot vacuum and mop combo that competes only with the best in the industry. In fact, we have the Narwal Freo Z Ultra listed as our favorite option in our list of the best robot vacuums!

This is an amazing robot. For starters, it has a 12,000Pa suction power. It can pick up 99% of all particles on hard floors. Additionally, the 8,200Pa Narwal Freo X Ultra was able to pick up metal marbles. We’re sure the Freo Z Ultra can pick up all your debris without breaking a sweat.

I am a huge fan of the zero-tangle roller brush. If you also have long hair, or own long-haired pets, this robot will do amazingly picking up all hair and sending it directly to the dust bag. Before owning a Narwal robot, I always had to manually untangle hairs, and that is not fun!

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra can also mop, and it has a couple of rotating mopping pads that do a stunning job. These essentially scrub floors. Every time it finishes cleaning, it returns to the dock, which measures how dirty the mopping pads are. If they are dirty, the robot goes back and continues cleaning until they are squeaky clean.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

When done, the dock will wash and dry said mopping pads, so as to avoid any funky smells. The dust bag can also store up to seven weeks of debris. Combine all these features, and you get a nearly hands-free experience. You rarely have to switch the bag, the mopping pads get washed on their own, and tangled hair is non-existent. The only thing you have to do more often is refill the fresh water and throw away the dirty water. I do this about once a week.

We also found that the robot’s dual cameras, triple-laser, and AI enhancements do a great job helping the robot navigate through your home and avoiding obstacles. It can even identify different types of messes, and adjust the cleaning strategy accordingly.

Again, this is a Prime Day deal, and today is the last day of this event. This means this offer will more than likely be gone tomorrow! If you’ve been looking to get an amazing robot cleaner at a more reasonable price, this is your chance!