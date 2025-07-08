Narwal Freo Z Ultra robot plummets to a new all-time low price

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Here at Android Authority, we’ve been on a quest to test all the worthy robot vacuums available, and we have a list of the best robot vacuums here. The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is the top contender, but that thing is usually really pricey! If you’ve been looking for a good deal on it, this is the best one we’ve seen so far. Buy the Narwal Freo Z Ultra for just $849.99 ($650 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. That said, it’s only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can learn all about Prime plans and pricing here. The good news is that new subscribers get a free 30-day trial, so you may not even need to pay to take advantage of this deal, along with this week’s Amazon Prime Day offers.

Narwal Freo Z Ultra Narwal Freo Z Ultra Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at Amazon Save $650.00 With Prime!

While spending nearly $850 on a robot is still quite a hit, this is a fantastic deal if you’re looking for an amazing, premium device to clean your floors. The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is usually $1,499.99! As mentioned earlier, this is a record-low price, so the robot vacuum and mop combo has never been cheaper. During our Narwal Freo Z Ultra review, we highly praised this model. It’s quite the treat.

Let’s start with the vacuuming function. This thing has a 12,000Pa suction power. This means it can pick up 99% of all particles on hard floors. The previous-generation Freo X Ultra did amazingly picking up metal marbles with an 8,200Pa suction power, so this one will do even better.

Another feature I personally absolutely love is the zero-tangle brush. This will be a blessing for anyone with long hair (such as myself) or pets. It works like a dream, and I’ve never had to manually pull out hairs from the brush.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The dual mop pads also do a great job cleaning and making floors shine. This is mainly because the Narwal Freo Z Ultra will keep cleaning until your floors are actually clean. The base can measure how dirty your mopping pads return, and it will continue sending the robot until they come back squeaky clean.

The dock will wash and dry the mopping pads, helping avoid funky smells. The dust bag can store debris for up to seven weeks. All things combined make for nearly hands-free maintenance, at least most of the time. According to Narwal, it can handle 120 days of vacuuming operation without human interaction!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

It’s also a pretty smart little robot. The dual cameras, triple-laser, and AI enhancements do an incredible job identifying dangers, such as moving pets, cables, toys, and more. In addition, it can identify different types of messes and adjust the cleaning method accordingly. For example, it will know if you spilled ketchup, and take the best course of action based on that information.

Again, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra has never been cheaper. This is a really good deal on a very popular robot vacuum and mop combo. You might want to act quickly and secure yours. We’ve seen hot products go out of stock during Prime Day in the past!

Extra deal: For those who really want to save!

Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo LiDAR and more in a mid-range bot There are not many compromises in the Narwal Freo Pro to help bring the price down. Only a few controls in the base station, manual detergent addition, but still some of the best floor cleaning capabilities we've seen from a robot vacuum. See price at Amazon Save $340.00

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is amazing, but not all of us feel comfortable spending that much money on it, no matter how discounted it is. If you’re on a budget and still want a really nice robot vacuum and mop combo, the Narwal Freo Pro is also at a record-low price right now. Just keep in mind this is also a Prime-exclusive deal.

While not as impressive as the premium option above, it is still really good, and will stretch your dollar much further. I mean, it is only $359.99!

Most of the features are actually quite similar. The base will wash and dry the mopping pads, which are nearly identical across all Narwal models. This one will also continue cleaning the floors until they are actually clean. While not as precise, the lidar system works very well, and the robot will navigate your home without issues. The main roller and side brushes offer a tangle-free experience.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

This one is surprisingly good for the price! Where are the sacrifices? Well, none are really deal-breakers, at least in my opinion. It has an 8,500Pa suction power, but that is still enough to pick up all common debris. Also, the dock has no physical buttons, but I have never used those on my robot.

The one kind of annoying thing is that it doesn’t have automatic detergent dispensing. Instead, you have to throw a dissolving tablet into the freshwater bin every time you refill it. I only do this like once a week, so not that big of a deal. I wouldn’t mind throwing a tablet in there if I am saving that much on this robot!

This is likely the better choice for most people.