Narwal Freo X Ultra sale: Keep your floors clean and your wallet fatter

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra dropped to an impressive $799.99 record-low price just last week, but that deal is now gone. Now, it’s time for the previous-gen Narwal Freo X Ultra to shine. It’s still an excellent robot vacuum and mop combo, and you can get it for just $699.99. Buy the Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop for just $699.99 ($700 off)

This offer is available from Amazon and Narwal. We’re linking to Amazon because we know many of you already shop there and might find it more convenient. If you prefer, though, you can pay the same price at the official Narwal website.

Narwal Freo X Ultra Narwal Freo X Ultra Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

The Narwal Freo X Ultra is no longer the latest and greatest, but it is still an impressive robot vacuum and mop in 2025. I personally use it, and while the Fro Z Ultra is better, the older model is still more than enough for me. It also helps that you can currently get it for $699.99, as its launch retail price was a whopping $1,399.99.

Why would you pay more? The Narwal Freo X Ultra comes with an 8,200Pa suction power, which is enough to pick up metal marbles off the floor. Regular debris will have nothing against this robot. While it has no cameras, the tri-laser system is very efficient at mapping, navigating, and avoiding obstacles around the house. Not once has it run over anything at my place.

I am especially a fan of the zero-tangle brush, because I had to manually remove my tangled hair with previous robots I’ve owned. With this model, hair will simply slide off the one-sided brush and be sucked into the dust bin. This is a total game-changer for anyone with long hair or pets. The mopping system is also special. It features two rotating mops that essentially scrub your floors.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

This is also a great option if you prefer a more hands-off approach to robot maintenance. Thanks to its compression feature, the dust bin can store up to seven weeks of debris. The base can recognize how dirty the mopping pads are when it returns to base, and will send off the robot to clean over and over until the floors are actually clean. When done, it will wash and dry the mopping pads to avoid funky smells.

Additionally, the base can store both clean and dirty water, and the app will let you know when it’s time to replace the liquid. It also auto-dispenses detergent. I usually have to add fresh water (and dump dirty water) about once a week, and it cleans my floors daily.

Honestly, while the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is better, I don’t feel like it is improved enough for me to upgrade. The Narwal Freo X Ultra is still awesome, and it helps that you can save some money now that it is older. Go get it while it’s hot!

Follow