Robot deals: Narwal Freo X Ultra and Freo Pro drop to record-low prices!

Are you looking for a robot vacuum and mop? They're the best way to keep your floors clean with little to no effort, and two of our favorite models are on sale right now, hitting new all-time low prices we've never seen before! Keep reading to learn more about the Narwal Freo X Ultra and Narwal Freo Pro.

Both of these offers are available from Amazon and are labeled as “limited time deals.” The discount is automatic, so simply add your favorite model to your cart and check out!

Narwal Freo X Ultra

For value per dollar, the Narwal Freo X Ultra is still my personal favorite robot vacuum and mop combo. It’s literally the one I use. Sure, the newer Narwal Freo Z Ultra is better, but it is also significantly more expensive—it costs twice as much right now, to be exact. Also, that’s only if you have an Amazon Prime subscription; it’s more expensive if you don’t! And while the Narwal Freo X Ultra isn’t the latest, it’s also not really that old, launched in early 2024.

That said, the Narwal Freo X Ultra was the last premium offering from the brand, so it is very capable. It features a mighty 8,200Pa suction power. I’ve seen it pick up metal marbles with ease. Regular debris and dust will be no challenge. Additionally, the tri-laser system is really efficient at avoiding obstacles. I’ve had no issues with it in this department!

One of my favorite things about this model is its mopping system. It’s kind of life-changing. The two rotating mops rotate, effectively scrubbing your floors. My previous robot cleaners would just drag a rag across the floor. Not only that, but when the robot returns to the dock, the system will recognize how dirty the mops came back. The robot will continue going back to mop until the floors are actually clean.

While we are on the topic of the base, it is super convenient. The dock can store both clean and dirty water, and the app will let you know when it’s time to dump or refill it. The detergent goes in the base, too, and it is dispensed automatically. Additionally, the base will wash and dry your mopping pads, keeping funky, humid smells at bay.

The hands-off approach is amazing if you want a robot vacuum and mop that will require little maintenance on your end. The tangleless brush means you won’t need to manually remove hair from it all the time, which is excellent news for those of us with long hair or pets. And the dust bin can store up to seven weeks of debris! I honestly rarely have to mess with it. I just dump the dirty water and refill the freshwater tank about once a week.

Again, this is a brand-new all-time low price for this model. Get it while you can. You will not regret it!

Narwal Freo Pro

Now, if you want to save even more, the Narwal Freo Pro is a great robot, and it is also at a record-low price! It was released as a more affordable alternative to the brand’s more expensive 2025 units, but it is actually very similar to the Narwal Freo X Ultra! Of course, the manufacturer made some sacrifices to reach a lower price, but it is actually better in some ways, too.

Let’s talk about the differences. For starters, the suction power gets upgraded to 8,500Pa, so it’s slightly stronger. Something that catches my eye is that the newer front brushes are better at avoiding tangles, making it an even better option for those of us with long hair and pets!

The rest of the experience is very similar in terms of features. The dock will wash and dry the mopping pads, obstacle detection is still outstanding, and you get the same seven-week debris collection time.

But, where are the downsides? Well, they honestly aren’t many, and they aren’t that annoying. The Narwal Freo Pro base doesn’t have physical controls, so you’ll need to rely on the app. That said, I have yet to use the physical controls on mine, so I personally wouldn’t mind the lack of physical buttons. Additionally, it doesn’t have automatic detergent dispensing. You’ll need to throw in a tablet whenever you replace the freshwater tank. It’s an extra little step, but definitely not a deal-breaker either.

If I were to pay full price for any of these, I would honestly go for the Narwal Freo Pro. Its downsides aren’t that bad, and it is actually better in some ways. That said, today’s deals put them very close in price. I would probably pay the extra $50 for the Narwal Freo X Ultra, mainly for the automatic detergent dispensing. Again, these are both record-low prices, so go take advantage of these deals while you can! We don’t see them sticking around for long. If you’re not convinced by either of these, here’s our list of the best robot vacuums!