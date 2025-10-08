Catch the Narwal Freo Pro at an amazingly low price, just $399.99

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Ready to add some ease to your cleaning routine? The Narwal Freo Pro might just be the gadget you’re looking for, especially with the Prime Big Deal Days offers shining bright this October. These aren’t as bright as your floors will be, though! Buy the Narwal Freo Pro for $399.99 (43% off)

For a limited time during Prime Big Deal Days, you can pick up the Narwal Freo Pro for $399.99. That’s down from its usual $699.99. This 43% savings, based on the retail price, is a tempting offer for those who’ve had their eye on a quality vacuum and mop combo.

Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo LiDAR and more in a mid-range bot There are not many compromises in the Narwal Freo Pro to help bring the price down. Only a few controls in the base station, manual detergent addition, but still some of the best floor cleaning capabilities we've seen from a robot vacuum. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Prime Big Deal!

This 2025 release packs a punch with 8,500 Pa suction power, making light work of dust and dirt. It features a DualFlow tangle-free system, perfect for homes with pets or people with long hair (I love it), and its base station is super handy. It can handle mop washing, drying, and store dust for up to seven weeks. The base will also detect how dirty the mopping pads come, and will continue sending the robot back until the floors are actually clean.

You can basically set it and forget it. Plus, with LiDAR navigation, it maneuvers smoothly around your home. It’s app-controlled and works with all the smart assistants, including Alexa, Google, and Siri.

The Freo Pro has earned a solid 4.4-star rating, proving it’s not just about tech specs. It’s trusted by users for its performance in dealing with pet hair and maintaining clean floors.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

This is very similar to the Narwal Freo X Ultra. The main differences are that it has no base physical controls and no detergent dispensing. That said, I never use the physical buttons, and throwing a detergent tablet into the clean water tank whenever you refill it doesn’t seem like much of a hassle.

Remember, to take advantage of this and other deals, you need to be a Prime subscriber. If you haven’t already joined, a 30-day trial could be a great way to dive into these deals risk-free.

Get the Narwal Freo Pro and make cleaning less of a chore, all while enjoying significant savings.

Follow