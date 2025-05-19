Deal: The Narwal Freo Pro is the robot vacuum and mop I would buy

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

There are so many robot vacuum options out there. We know it can be daunting to do a bunch of research to find the best one. Let me make it easier for you; if I had to spend my hard-earned money on one, it would definitely be the Narwal Freo Pro. Especially right now that it is $100 off, bringing the cost down to just $599.99. Buy the Narwal Freo Pro for $599.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount comes in the form of an on-page coupon. Don’t forget to apply this $100 coupon before adding the Narwal Freo Pro to your cart.

Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Narwal Freo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo LiDAR and more in a mid-range bot There are not many compromises in the Narwal Freo Pro to help bring the price down. Only a few controls in the base station, manual detergent addition, but still some of the best floor cleaning capabilities we've seen from a robot vacuum. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 With Coupon!

I personally own the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is now the latest and greatest from the brand. While both are amazing, they can get pricey, and all the extra features might not be worth your money. In fact, you might not even care for the upgrades, or even notice them.

The Narwal Freo Pro is a pretty awesome robot vacuum and mop combo. Despite its lower current price of $599.99, it actually competes with the big guys that cost well over a grand. It was also just barely launched, in March 2025, so it is a brand-new model.

The Narwal Freo Pro is pretty similar to the previous-generation Freo X Ultra. It just happens to make a few sacrifices, but we think they aren’t really deal breakers. Let’s talk about the Freo Pro’s capabilities a bit.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

For starters, this robot vacuum and mop combo features a pretty strong 8,500Pa suction power. This is stronger than the Freo X Ultra’s 8,200Pa, and we’ve seen that one pick up metal marbles without an issue. That said, we felt like its ability to pick up dirt and debris is pretty much the same. It does very well in this department.

We are also fans of the Narwal mopping pads. They essentially scrub your floors. And the system can recognize how dirty the mopping pads are when they return to the dock. The robot will clean repeatedly until it comes back clean! The Narwal Freo Pro still features the same lidar system. This means it is excellent at navigating and avoiding objects.

The Freo Pro performs better than the Freo X Ultra in one area. The newer unit features anti-tangling front brushes, so it is even better at avoiding tangles. Additionally, it keeps the zero-tangle brush we already know and love. This machine is a dream come true for anyone with long hair or pets.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

There are some differences regarding the base station. It lacks physical buttons, so you will need to depend more on the app or digital assistants to control it. I personally don’t see this as an issue, as I have yet to use the buttons. It’s something to remember if you care about physical controls, though. Also, the base doesn’t mix the detergent and fresh water like the higher-end models. Instead, you have to drop a dissolving detergent tablet in the clean water tank every time you refill it.

I don’t mind these downsides, and the base still handles all its other functions amazingly. It will wash and dry the mopping pads on its own, making the experience as hands-off as possible. Additionally, the in-robot dust bag can store up to seven weeks of debris, or at least that is what Narwal promises. We’ve actually been able to make it last much longer. More than double, actually.

I already have the Narwal Freo X Ultra, but again, if I were to spend my cash on a robot vacuum and mop right now, it would definitely be the Narwal Freo Pro, especially at this discounted price. It is just way too good, and competes with models that can cost twice as much, if not more. Go get yours while you can!

If you’re not convinced, though, here’s our list of the best robot vacuums. There are plenty of great options in there, but they won’t offer this level of bang for the buck.