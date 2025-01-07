Narwal unveils its most advanced vacuum mop yet, with up to 120 days of hands-free cleaning

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

TL;DR Narwal has announced a range of new cleaning devices, including the flagship Narwal Flow.

The Narwal Flow features AI-powered navigation, zero-tangle brushes, and 120 days of maintenance-free operation for both vacuuming and mopping.

Other new products include the new Freo Z10 and Freo Pro robot vacuum mops, as well as the handheld Narwal S30 vacuum mop.

Robot vacuums are one of the most sought-after smart home gadgets today, and the ongoing CES 2025 has been buzzing with innovative robovac launches. Narwal introduced a new lineup of cleaning devices, headlined by its flagship Narwal Flow robot vacuum mop, along with the Freo Z10, Freo Pro, and the Narwal S30 wet-dry vacuum.

Narwal Flow: A feature-packed cleaning companion The Narwal Flow is the latest addition to Narwal’s growing family of smart home cleaners, designed to handle both vacuuming and mopping tasks. It combines an automated cleaning system with features aimed at simplifying maintenance.

One of its highlights is the FlowWash Mopping System, which uses separate tanks for clean and dirty water to keep the mop fresh throughout the cleaning process. The EdgeReach Technology extends the mop to reach corners and edges, areas that robot vacuums often miss.

For carpets, the Deep Carpet Boost feature applies added pressure and uses counter-directional brush movement to loosen dirt and hair embedded in fibers. Narwal also emphasizes the Zero-Tangle Cleaning Solution, which aims to reduce the hassle of cleaning hair tangles from brushes.

The Twin-AI system handles obstacle avoidance, using cameras and AI processing to recognize objects and steer clear of hazards. Meanwhile, its 8-in-1 multifunction base station automates tasks like self-emptying, mop washing, and drying, potentially reducing maintenance time for owners.

When it launches in mid-2025, the Narwal Flow will offer up to 120 days of hands-free operation and will retail for approximately $1,600.

An updated lineup Narwal’s CES showcase wasn’t limited to the Flow. The company also revealed two new robot vacuums and a wet-dry vacuum aimed at different needs and price points. Narwal Freo Z10 : This high-end robot vacuum emphasizes hands-free cleaning. It features tangle-free brushes, an extended mop pad for edge cleaning, and a 120-day self-emptying base. It also offers adjustable water temperatures for mop washing. The company plans to release it in April 2025, and its MSRP will hover around $1,000.

Narwal Freo Pro : A more affordable alternative, the Freo Pro offers strong suction, tangle-free brushes, and quieter operation. It features an automated base station for mop cleaning and drying and is expected in March 2025 at an estimated price of $700.

: A more affordable alternative, the Freo Pro offers strong suction, tangle-free brushes, and quieter operation. It features an automated base station for mop cleaning and drying and is expected in March 2025 at an estimated price of $700. Narwal S30: Narwal’s flagship handheld vacuum mop is targeted at tougher cleaning jobs, with features like automatic hair-cutting detangle and high-temperature drying to prevent mold. It’s set to launch in Q2 of 2025, with no details about expected pricing. Narwal’s products are generally available through its official website and third-party retailers like Amazon. The company is also inviting interested users to join its beta tester program, offering early access to new products and a chance to provide feedback that could shape its future products.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments