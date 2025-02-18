Nanoleaf slashes prices on smart lighting with new SmarterLife initiative

Nanoleaf

TL;DR Nanoleaf makes some stunning smart lighting solutions, but its designs can be a little pricey.

Going forward, Nanoleaf wants to make its products more affordable my slashing prices across its ecosystem.

The extent of the price reduction varies, but most fall in the 15–30%, up to a maximum of 36%.

Is there any faster way to spruce up and modernize the look of a room than with some RGB smart lighting? With just a few taps on your phone, you can change the vibe from a serious day at the office to ready for club night. The stylish LED panels Nanoleaf makes are one of our favorite options for upgrading a room like that, but there’s no denying that they can get a little bit expensive. Blessedly, the manufacturer is now doing something about just that.

Over the past year or so, it feels like everything’s just been getting more and more expensive, so a company slashing its prices pretty much across the board seems practically unheard of in 2025. But that’s exactly what Nanoleaf is doing starting today with what it calls its SmarterLife Pricing Initiative.

Take, for instance, the Blocks Combo XL Smarter Kit. With a mix of different panel sizes and all the power hookups you’ll need, this is a great way to get started, and so far has retailed for right about $250. But as of today, Nanoleaf is knocking that down to more like $200 — and it’s going to stay at that lower price going forward.

Just how big a discount we’re talking about will vary based on the specific product and the size of the package we’re looking at, but these are largely in the 15–30% range, up to a maximum of 36% off: a 17-pack of triangle shapes dropping from $250 to $160.

The new lower prices will apply to Nanoleaf products not just on the company’s own website, but also those sold through Amazon, Home Depot, and other retail partners. Check out the Nanoleaf store for yourself to see if any of this newly discounted gear would be a good fit in your own smart home.

