The 20 sexiest movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

It can be hard to pick the right movie for movie night. If you’re feeling romantic and want to make things hot and heavy for a movie date night or just hoping to get your mojo working, Amazon Prime Video has several sexy movies to tickle your fancy. This steamy selection of movies features some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities and titles that have gone down in history as some of the sexiest ever. There are also a few Prime Video originals in the mix that you can’t find anywhere else. So if you’re done Netflix and chilling, it’s time to set the mood with these sexiest movies on Amazon Prime Video.

We’ve also included a few movies that you can watch through Amazon Prime Video’s free streaming service Freevee. These will be accompanied by ads. Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? You can sign up for $14.99 a month, or $139 a year. There’s a 30-day free trial available for new members. Also, a cheaper option is available if you just want to access Amazon Prime Video without the shopping incentives.

The sexiest movies on Prime Video

Editor’s note: We’ll regularly update this list of the sexiest movies on Amazon Prime as new ones launch.

Girl/Girl Scene: The Movie (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 122 minutes

122 minutes Director: Tucky Williams

Tucky Williams Main cast: Tucky Williams, Roni Jonah, Kayla Perkins, Amanda K. Morales, Maya Jamner

Tucky Williams, Roni Jonah, Kayla Perkins, Amanda K. Morales, Maya Jamner Genre: Comedy/romance/drama

Comedy/romance/drama Ratings: 2.4 – IMDB / N/A – Rotten Tomatoes Girl/Girl Scene tells the story of a group of young gay women as they make their way in the 80s. Bad girl Evan, blonde bombshell Bridget, party girl Ryan, and their friends live their best lives in the not-so-modern world in this VHS-themed comedy.

This one is a bit of a hidden gem. The indie film is based on a web series of the same name. It has a classic film touch and takes you back to the past, all while providing plenty of steamy scenes, making it one of the sexiest films on Amazon Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

The Voyeurs (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 116 minutes

116 minutes Director: Michael Mohan

Michael Mohan Main cast: Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith, Ben Hardy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith, Ben Hardy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo Genre: Thriller/drama

Thriller/drama Ratings: 6 – IMDB / 43% – Rotten Tomatoes Large window walls are great for admiring the city, but they can also offer a great view into other neighbors’ privacy. A couple becomes obsessed with their neighbors across the street, who don’t seem to mind being watched. It’s commonly said there’s a fine line between love and hate, though, and things get life-threatening soon after their lives get a bit too involved.

This sexy Amazon Prime Video erotic thriller is full of nudity, sensuality, and sex scenes that will undoubtedly evoke strong emotions. Clearly indebted to Hitchcock’s Rear Window and Antonioni’s Blow Up, along with touches of other erotic thrillers like Unfaithful and Fatal Attraction, The Voyeurs is a must-have on your list of sexy movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

Secretary (2002)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 104 minutes

104 minutes Director: Steven Shainberg

Steven Shainberg Main cast: James Spader, Maggie Gyllenhaal

James Spader, Maggie Gyllenhaal Genre: Drama/romance

Drama/romance Ratings: 6.9 – IMDB / 78% – Rotten Tomatoes In Secretary, a woman recently released into the care of her parents after a stint at a mental health institution takes a job as a secretary to a demanding and domineering lawyer. Soon, turned on by the dynamic, she enters into a sadomasochistic relationship with her new boss.

Erotically charged, Secretary depicts an unconventional sexual arrangement between two compelling and very human characters who find comfort in each other. It’s a terrific film, featuring an early, star-making performance by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Freevee.​​

All About Sex (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 75 minutes

75 minutes Director: Dakota Gorman

Dakota Gorman Main cast: Dillon Lane, Natalee Linez, Emma Deckers

Dillon Lane, Natalee Linez, Emma Deckers Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Ratings: 4.8 – IMDB / N/A – Rotten Tomatoes Three friends in their 20s navigate the ins and outs of “adulting” as they face a quarter-life crisis. They lean on each other as they face the challenges of modern life, including, you guessed it, sex.

Despite its title All About Sex is about a lot of things and is broadly a millennial narrative about coming of age in the 21st century. That doesn’t mean it’s not a lot about sex though, as the film takes an unflinching look at its three protagonists’ healthy libidos.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

The Overnight (2015)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 80 minutes

80 minutes Director: Patrick Brice

Patrick Brice Main cast: Adam Scott, Taylor Schilling, Jason Schwartzman, Judith Godrèche

Adam Scott, Taylor Schilling, Jason Schwartzman, Judith Godrèche Genre: Comedy/drama

Comedy/drama Ratings: 6.1 – IMDB / 82% – Rotten Tomatoes Alex and Emily are new to LA, and they’re excited to have met two potential new friends in fellow parents Kurt and Charlotte. They go over when their son is invited for a play date, and once the kids go the sleep, the two couples grow closer in a series of sexually charged encounters.

Funning and moving, this sex comedy is full of unexpected turns as these two couples explore their fantasies, insecurities, secrets, and desires. As much a movie about making friends as an adult as it is about sex, The Overnight is surely one of the sexiest movies on Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Freevee.​​

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 100 minutes

100 minutes Director: Cory James Krueckeberg

Cory James Krueckeberg Main cast: Matthew Camp, Tanner Cohen, Ramon O. Torres, Judy McLane, Tedd Merrit

Matthew Camp, Tanner Cohen, Ramon O. Torres, Judy McLane, Tedd Merrit Genre: Drama/pseudo-documentary

Drama/pseudo-documentary Ratings: 6.9 – IMDB / N/A – Rotten Tomatoes Doc is a gay college student without much of a social life offline. One night, he drunkenly emails his crush, a go-go dancer named Go, asking if he’d like to be part of his documentary on New York’s club scene. Doc isn’t actually making a documentary, but when Go says yes, he goes through the motions, and eventually the two are drawn closer together.

A touching and sexy drama, Getting Go: The Go Doc Project makes clever use of the documentary form to tell its fictional story. Stars Matthew Camp and Tanner Cohen have undeniable chemistry, helping make this one of the sexiest movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 124 minutes

124 minutes Director: Taylor Hackford

Taylor Hackford Main cast: Richard Gere, Debra Winger, Louis Gossett Jr., David Keith, Robert Loggia, Lisa Blount, Lisa Eilbacher

Richard Gere, Debra Winger, Louis Gossett Jr., David Keith, Robert Loggia, Lisa Blount, Lisa Eilbacher Genre: Drama/romance

Drama/romance IMDB rating: 7 Zack Mayo plans to become a Navy pilot. His hard work can’t mask his self-involved nature, and he quickly runs afoul of the strict drill sergeant at his training camp, who rides him hard, seeing officer potential. Mayo’s troubles extend beyond the academy though. His selfish nature also causes trouble as he pursues a romantic relationship in his off time.

This steamy love story won two Academy Awards. It cemented Richard Gere are a hunky leading man and is one of the best sexy movies on Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Mulligans (2008)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 90 minutes

90 minutes Director: Chip Hale

Chip Hale Main cast: Charlie David, Dan Payne, Thea Gill

Charlie David, Dan Payne, Thea Gill Genre: Romance/drama

Romance/drama Ratings: 6.2 – IMDB / N/A – Rotten Tomatoes Two college friends Tyler and Chase head home together for the summer, and Tyler’s closeted gay dad develops an attraction to Chase in this Canadian drama. When the two are discovered having a secret affair, they have to deal with the fallout of their actions and the effects on their relationships.

A dual coming out narrative, Mulligans’ heavier themes are lightened by a sweet romance and overall low-key energy.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

Vanilla Sky (2001)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 136 minutes

136 minutes Director: Cameron Crowe

Cameron Crowe Main cast: Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Kurt Russell, Jason Lee, Noah Taylor, Michael Shannon

Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Kurt Russell, Jason Lee, Noah Taylor, Michael Shannon Genre: Fantasy/mystery/romance

Fantasy/mystery/romance IMDB rating: 6.9 David Aames has it all. He’s rich, good-looking, and lucky in love. Just when he thinks he’s fallen for the perfect woman, he’s in an accident that leaves him horribly disfigured. As he adjusts to his new life, the lines between fact and fiction begin to blur. Can David ever get his old life back?

An English-language remake of Alejandro Amenábar’s 1997 Spanish film Open Your Eyes, Vanilla Sky failed to get much love critically, but it’s an interesting, engaging, and yes, sexy thriller.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Basic Instinct (1992)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 128 minutes

128 minutes Director: Paul Verhoeven

Paul Verhoeven Main cast: Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, Jeanne Tripplehorn

Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, Jeanne Tripplehorn Genre: Erotic thriller/neo-noir/mystery/drama

Erotic thriller/neo-noir/mystery/drama Ratings: 7 – IMDB / 57% – Rotten Tomatoes Crime novelist Catherine Tramell becomes the prime suspect in a murder case that eerily resembles one of her novels in Basic Instinct. Homicide detective Nick Curran becomes obsessed with Tramall, who seduces him and pulls him into a web of lies and deception until he can’t tell what’s real anymore.

Panned by critics when it came out, Basic Instinct is now an iconic example of the erotic thriller and a blueprint for many other films that followed. The film is absurd, obscene, and offensive, but it’s also undeniably sexy, with a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor that forces us to take every detail with a grain of salt.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

The Neon Demon (2016)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 118 minutes

118 minutes Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Nicolas Winding Refn Main cast: Elle Fanning, Karl Glusman, Jena Malone, Bella Heathcote, Abbey Lee

Elle Fanning, Karl Glusman, Jena Malone, Bella Heathcote, Abbey Lee Genre: Horror/thriller

Horror/thriller Ratings: 6.1 – IMDB / 58% – Rotten Tomatoes This Amazon production tells the story of an aspiring model named Jesse, who moves to Los Angeles with dreams of making it big. She rises to fame quickly, and many become jealous of her beauty and charm. Women around her are also curious about her sexual disposition and use it to their advantage. When Jesse starts showing signs of narcissism, things turn sinister, and raging envy takes over all her model friends.

Following his sleeper hit Drive, Refn’s Neon Demon wasn’t particularly well received, but it has developed a cult following. Gritty, gory, and disturbing, it’s a must-see on our sexiest movies on Amazon Prime Video list.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

The Handmaiden (2016)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 144 minutes

144 minutes Director: Park Chan-wook

Park Chan-wook Main cast: Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong

Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong Genre: Drama/romance/thriller

Drama/romance/thriller Ratings: 8.1 – IMDB / 96% – Rotten Tomatoes The Handmaiden is an erotic psychological thriller by the director of Newboy (the original Korean movie, not the English-language remake). It tells a sensual tale of two women. One is a Japanese lady living at a secluded estate, and the other is a handmaiden plotting to defraud her in cahoots with a conman.

The Handmaiden is a critically-acclaimed masterpiece, full of dark, sexy suspense. It’s a Korean-language movie, but Amazon gives you an option for English audio and subtitles.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

Afternoon Delight (2013)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 97 minutes

97 minutes Director: Joey Soloway

Joey Soloway Main cast: Kathryn Hahn, Juno Temple, Josh Radnor, Jane Lynch

Kathryn Hahn, Juno Temple, Josh Radnor, Jane Lynch Genre: Comedy/drama

Comedy/drama Ratings: 5.7 – IMDB / 66% – Rotten Tomatoes In this sexy comedy starring Glee’s Jane Lynch, Kathryn Hahn, and Juno Temple, a bored Los Angeles mom puts her idyllic life in jeopardy when she attempts to rescue a stripper by taking her in as a live-in nanny. Little does she know that the woman performs other kinds of sex work too.

From the creator of Transparent, Joey Soloway, this title has all the making of a scintillating watch, complete with lapdances, orgasms, and a whole lot more.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

Sylvie’s Love (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: 13+

13+ Runtime: 116 minutes

116 minutes Director: Eugene Ashe

Eugene Ashe Main cast: Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Regé-Jean Page, Alano Miller

Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Regé-Jean Page, Alano Miller Genre: Drama/romance

Drama/romance Ratings: 6.8 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes In 1950s Harlem, a young woman falls for an aspiring saxophonist when she meets him in her father’s record store. Their love grows and changes over the years, traversing cultural shifts, moves across great distances, and personal and professional growth.

An old-fashioned, sweeping romance, celebrating Black love, Sylvie’s Love is sweet, complex, and thoughtful, with gorgeous cinematography and electric chemistry between its leads. It’s among the sexiest movies on Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

The Babysitters (2008)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 90 minutes

90 minutes Director: David Ross

David Ross Main cast: John Leguizamo, Katherine Waterston, Cynthia Nixon, Andy Comeau, Denis O’Hare

John Leguizamo, Katherine Waterston, Cynthia Nixon, Andy Comeau, Denis O’Hare Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 5.6 – IMDB / 33% – Rotten Tomatoes Babysitting can help get good money for college, but Shirley Lyner soon realizes she can earn more by providing special services to kids’ fathers. A successful business sparks after a romantic night with a babysitting client turns profitable. Now she runs a call-girl service with a babysitting front. Things soon get out of hand.

The Babysitters wasn’t all that well received upon release, but it’s a compelling drama, featuring early performances by Katherine Waterston and Alexandra Daddario. This is definitely one of the sexiest movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

Permission (2018)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 98 minutes

98 minutes Director: Brian Crano

Brian Crano Main cast: Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, Gina Gershon, François Arnaud

Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, Gina Gershon, François Arnaud Genre: Drama/romance/comedy

Drama/romance/comedy Ratings: 5.3 – IMDB / 67% – Rotten Tomatoes When Anna realizes she’s on the cusp of accepting a marriage proposal from her first boyfriend, Will, but is inspired by her brother and his partner to “test date” other men. What follows is a series of sexual escapades as the two explore what else is out there, taking advantage of their newfound permission to sleep around.

With performances by the always magnetic Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, and Gina Gershon, along with a very sexy premise, Permission easily earns its spot among the sexiest movies on Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Freevee.​​

Anatomy of a Love Seen (2014)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 86 minutes

86 minutes Director: Marina Rice Bader

Marina Rice Bader Main cast: Sharon Hinnendael, Jill Evyn, Constance Brenneman, Marina Rice Bader

Sharon Hinnendael, Jill Evyn, Constance Brenneman, Marina Rice Bader Genre: Romance/drama

Romance/drama Ratings: 4.7 – IMDB / N/A – Rotten Tomatoes Two actresses picking up the pieces from their recent breakout are suddenly brought back together when they have to re-shoot the sex scene in which they first fell in love six months earlier.

This film within a film explores the messy ups and downs of new love, with steamy sex scenes and a compelling central love story.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

My Policeman (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 113 minutes

113 minutes Director: Michael Grandage

Michael Grandage Main cast: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, Rupert Everett

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, Rupert Everett Genre: Drama/romance

Drama/romance Ratings: 6.5 – IMDB / 46% – Rotten Tomatoes Told over decades, My Policeman stars Grammy-winning pop star Harry Styles as Tom, a policeman in 1950s Britain. Tom develops a relationship with a schoolteacher named Marion, and soon also explores his romantic feelings for a museum curator named Patrick.

Unlike many queer historical dramas, My Policeman makes a point of not shying away from depictions of romance and sex in its handling of the relationship between Tom and Patrick, giving it room to be among the sexier films on Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

Sirens (1994)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 94 minutes

94 minutes Director: John Duigan

John Duigan Main cast: Hugh Grant, Tara Fitzgerald, Sam Neill, Elle Macpherson, Pamela Rabe,

Hugh Grant, Tara Fitzgerald, Sam Neill, Elle Macpherson, Pamela Rabe, Genre: Comedy/romance

Comedy/romance Ratings: 5.9 – IMDB / 74% – Rotten Tomatoes In 1930s Australia, an Anglican clergyman is sent to the country to meet with an artist whose new work has been deemed blasphemous. But as the clergyman grapples with these questions, his prim wife becomes drawn to the artist’s muses, a group of beautiful, freethinking, sensual women.

Farcical and irreverent in its treatment of a rather outdated scandal, Sirens is a fun, funny, and sexy movie about changing social mores and the benefits of sexual and artistic freedom. It’s one of the sexiest movies on Prime Video, available for free on Freevee.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Freevee.​​

American Gigolo (1980)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 117 minutes

117 minutes Director: Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader Main cast: Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton, Bill Duke, Hector Elizondo, Frances Bergen, Carol Bruce

Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton, Bill Duke, Hector Elizondo, Frances Bergen, Carol Bruce Genre: Crime/drama/neo-noir

Crime/drama/neo-noir Ratings: 6.3 – IMDB / 69% – Rotten Tomatoes Richard Gere plays a high-priced escort in LA in this classic film from Raging Bull and Taxi Driver-writer Paul Schrader. Gere’s Julian Kay begins an affair with a prominent politician’s wife, further complicating his life as he falls under suspicion in a murder case.

American Gigolo earned a lot of attention for featuring full-frontal male nudity, a rarity in Hollywood. With a steamy romance and a moody score from Giorgio Moroder, it is one of the sexiest movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.​​

