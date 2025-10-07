Everybody loves Nano Banana, and now it's getting ready for Google Lens and Circle to Search

Google

TL;DR Google is currently looking to expand access to its Nano Banana editor by integrating it across apps and services.

We’ve uncovered evidence of Nano Banana preparations in Google Lens and Circle to Search.

The Lens integration appears slightly further along, and mirrors what we’ve already seen from Search AI Mode.

Nano Banana might be the best thing to happen to Google’s AI offerings in a while, and over the last few weeks we’ve had a lot of fun checking out what the system can do — even if it does seem to struggle a little with varying aspect ratios. We’ve already seen hints that Google has big plans for the tool, like integrating Nano Banana with Search AI Mode, and today we’re looking into a few more places where Nano Banana appears to be getting ready to make an appearance.

For this analysis, we’re working with version 16.40.18.sa.arm64 of the Google Android app. The UI elements we’re sharing here aren’t yet visible when you run this release on your own phone, but we’re able to get an early preview of these still very much in-development changes.

First up, we’re seeing signs of an expanded Google Lens interface, adding that Live option we saw a few months back and Nano Banana Create to the existing Search and Translate.

Old UI New UI

When you first hit that Nano Banana option, Lens treats you to an animated introduction, inviting you to capture, create, and share:

Since this is all inside the Google app, perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that after we choose that option, the interface we get matches what we saw when looking at Search AI Mode’s Banana preparations earlier this month — you’re asked to describe the edits you’d like Nano Banana to perform on the submitted image:

As if all this weren’t enough, we’ve also unearthed evidence of the work Google’s doing to bring Nano Banana to Lens’s closest living relative, Circle to Search.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

This one doesn’t feel like it’s quite as far along as what Google’s been building for Lens, and while we’re able to surface that same Create option, right now it’s not yet responsive to input in a way that does anything.

Still, this is a lot of evidence for what feels like a really concerted effort to get Nano Banana into as many places as possible, so hopefully it’s not long at all before we’ve got some updated (and ideally much more functional) progress to share.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

