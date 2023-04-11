What is "My Eyes Only" on Snapchat and how to use it

In today’s online world, it’s common for unprotected content to reach unintended audiences, which can compromise one’s safety and privacy. To ensure added privacy and security on Snapchat, users can use the My Eyes Only feature, which allows them to store private snaps and stories, photos, and videos in a hidden, passcode-protected folder within the app. Let’s review what My Eyes Only is on Snapchat and how to use it.

QUICK ANSWER My Eyes Only is a folder within the Memories section on Snapchat, which is accessible by swiping up from the bottom of the camera screen. This folder is passcode protected, allowing you to keep select content safe and encrypted. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What is My Eyes Only?

How to set up and use My Eyes Only

What is “My Eyes Only” on Snapchat?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Social media privacy concerns have always been around. When people post personal details, photos, or content in general, there’s always a chance it’ll end up in the wrong hands. If hackers gain access to your account, all of your past saved posts will be at their fingertips in seconds. Now, with My Eyes Only, Snapchat is giving you an extra layer of protection for third parties to have to bypass to access selected content.

My Eyes Only is designed help keep users’ most private Snaps and Stories even more secure. This feature allows users to move content from Memories to the dedicated My Eyes Only folder, which can only be accessed with a user-created passcode.

How to set up and use “My Eyes Only” on Snapchat

Setting up and accessing the My Eyes Only folder

To access My Eyes Only, users need only swipe up from the camera screen to open Memories, then tab over to My Eyes Only and enter the designated passcode. By doing so, users can ensure that their sensitive content remains completely private and hidden from unintended audiences. Launch Snapchat and swipe up from the bottom of the camera screen. Tap the My Eyes Only tab from the options along the top of the Memories section. Tap the blue Set Up button. Choose a passcode and enter it twice: once to set it and the second time to confirm it. You can now access the My Eyes Only tab with the designated passcode.

Adding content to the My Eyes Only folder

It’s essential to note that once content is moved to “My Eyes Only,” it can only be accessed with the passcode. The team at Snapchat cannot assist users in recovering or accessing lost passcodes. As such, users must keep their passcodes secure and memorable, ensuring that their private content remains protected.

To add content to the My Eyes Only tab: Select your content from the Snaps, Camera Roll, or Stories tabs. Once it’s open into full screen, tap the ⋮ button in the top right. Select Hide Snap (My Eyes Only) from the subsequent options. In the Move to My Eyes Only? confirmation prompt, select Move.

FAQs

Can Snapchat see My Eyes Only? No. Images and videos moved to the My Eyes Only folder cannot be accessed by Snapchat. This is a privatized folder that is only accessible by you, the user that knows the passcode.

Does clearing cache on Snapchat delete My Eyes Only? No. Content within Memories — including content stored within the My Eyes Only folder — will not be deleted when you clear cache on Snapchat.

Can you put videos in My Eyes Only on Snapchat? Yes. Videos can be moved to the My Eyes Folder within the Memories section.

Is Snapchat My Eyes Only safe? Yes. My Eyes Only was implemented to bolster Snapchat safety, allowing you to keep your Snaps safe and encrypted, and protected behind a chosen code. According to Snapchat, even if someone steals your device and logs in to Snapchat somehow, those private Snaps are still safe.

