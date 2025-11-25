The fallout from Google's beef with Disney looks like it's nearly finally over

When massive corporations like Google and Disney butt heads with each other, the reverberations can continue for a lot longer than you might expect. Back at the end of October, after the two failed to reach a new deal, Disney-owned channels were removed from YouTube TV . That was the outcome everyone expected, but then things started going further: First we saw the Google Play Store and Google TV drop sales of Disney titles . And then Disney’s Movies Anywhere service stopped syncing with Google Play and YouTube purchases. After a couple weeks, the companies worked things out , but there’s still a little mess left to clean up.

YouTube TV channels were the obvious thing that users wanted to see restored, and as soon as the deal was inked, we quickly saw that happen. And by now, you can go back to renting and purchasing Disney titles through Google Play and YouTube. But what about Movies Anywhere syncing?

The team at 9to5Google got curious about what the status was over there, and uncovered a Movies Anywhere FAQ entry that shines a little light on where we are right now:

Google Play/YouTube will soon return to Movies Anywhere. We’re working to bring Google Play/YouTube back as a participating Digital Retailer. Stay tuned for updates on the relaunch date.

That’s quite light on detail, not to mention a little frustrating considering how easy it seemed to turn sync off in the first place (and how quickly we’ve gotten back the rest of this content). Still, we suppose this is better than no update at all, and at least we have this reassurance that someone, somewhere is working to sort things out and restore (hopefully) the same level of compatibility we enjoyed before.