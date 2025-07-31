Motorola's next special edition looks extra flashy in new leak

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola will launch a special edition Razr in collaboration with Swarovski.

New renders provide a look at the special edition phone from a variety of angles.

This collaboration is limited to the vanilla Razr.

A few weeks ago, we learned that Motorola was joining forces with jewelry maker Swarovski to create a special edition of the Razr 2025 (a.k.a. Razr 60). Days later, the company began officially teasing the collaboration, announcing plans to unveil the phone on August 5. So far, we’ve only seen one leaked render and a teaser video, but a new leak has given us a little more to chew on before the launch.

The previous leak provided a look at the front and back of the device in a folded state. In this leak, courtesy of YTECHB, the handset is shown folded, unfolded, and at different angles. As a result, this is our best look yet at the Swarovski Razr 2025.

According to the previous leak, this colorway will be called “Ice Blue.” It’s also expected that this collaboration will only include the base model Razr 2025, so you won’t find an Ice Blue Razr Plus or Ultra.

As this will only be a cosmetic change, there won’t be any technical differences between the Swarovski Razr 2025 and the regular version. So that means you’re getting the same 3.6-inch cover display, 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz inner display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip, 8GB/12GB of RAM, and 256GB/512GB.

A crystal-studded phone isn’t the end of this collaboration, however. The company will also be launching a light blue crystal-studded version of the Motorola buds loop, along with the Ice Blue Razr.

