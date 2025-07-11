Motorola is giving the Razr a crystal-studded special edition and here's your first look

TL;DR Motorola is preparing to launch a special edition Razr 2025 in collaboration with Swarovski.

Images of this special edition foldable have now leaked.

It appears this collaboration is limited to just the base model

It’s not uncommon for Motorola to loop in collaborators to create special editions of its products. For example, the company recently teamed up with jewelry maker Swarovski to launch a special edition of its new Moto buds loop. That partnership isn’t ending with earbuds, however, as Swarovski is also helping out with a special edition for the Razr 2025. A new leak may have now given us our first look at this joint effort.

The folks over at YTECHB have shared images of this special edition Swarovski Razr 2025. Based on these images, the foldable will be studded with crystals, similar to the special edition buds loop. According to the outlet, the phone will be available in a colorway called “Ice Blue.”

It also appears that Motorola is focusing on the base model Razr 2025 for this collaboration. So if you were hoping that there would also be a Swarovski version of the Razr Plus or Ultra, it looks like you’ll be out of luck.

Coinciding with this leak, trusted tipster Evan Blass just provided a possible launch date for the special edition. It seems we can expect an announcement on August 5. When it arrives, it should share all of the same specs as the normal Motorola Razr 2025.

