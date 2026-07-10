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Motorola phones with silicon-carbon batteries beat Pixels, iPhones for battery health
Jul 10, 2026 — 7:00 AM ET
- Motorola has revealed charging cycle information for its phones with silicon-carbon batteries.
- The company told Android Authority that these phones are rated for 1,000 to 1,200 charging cycles.
- That’s not amazing, but it still beats Apple and Google’s phones while proving competitive with similarly equipped devices.
Silicon-carbon batteries are a game-changer for battery capacity, and Motorola is one of the latest brands to embrace this tech in its smartphones. These batteries do come with potential degradation drawbacks, but what should you expect from Motorola’s new phones in this regard?
Motorola recently revealed the rated number of charging cycles for its silicon-carbon batteries in response to an emailed Android Authority question:
Motorola does comprehensive battery testing on all devices, including cycle tests, and continues to make improvements with each generation. Currently, Motorola’s silicon batteries average between 1,000-1,200 cycles before dropping to 80% capacity.
The company didn’t reveal details for specific models, but the European Union’s energy label database offers this information. Check it out below.
- Edge 70: 1,000 charging cycles
- Edge 70 Fusion: 1,000 charging cycles (XT2605-2) / 1,200 charging cycles (XT2605-1)
Edge 70 Pro: 1,200 charging cycles
- Razr 2026: 1,200 charging cycles
- Razr Plus 2026: 1,200 charging cycles
- Razr Ultra 2026: 1,200 charging cycles
- Razr Fold: 1,200 charging cycles
- Signature: 1,200 charging cycles
How does this compare to rival brands using conventional lithium-ion batteries? Well, Apple and Google’s phones currently offer just 1,000 charging cycles before reaching 80% effective capacity. So most of Motorola’s phones will degrade at a slower rate than iPhones and Pixels. Samsung is the charging cycle king, though, as its flagship phones offer 2,000 cycles before hitting 80% capacity.
Motorola’s figures are a little on the low side compared to the latest devices with silicon-carbon batteries. This includes the OnePlus 15R (1,300 cycles), the HONOR Magic 8 Pro (1,600 cycles), and the Nothing Phone 3 (1,400 cycles). The Razr maker does match or beat the OnePlus 13 (1,000 cycles), though. We also see a big gulf between claimed charging cycles and the EU’s figures in the case of the OnePlus 15 (1,400 cycles, but certified for 1,100) and the Xiaomi 17T Pro (1,600 cycles, but certified for 1,000).
Needless to say, Motorola’s first phones with this new battery tech should match or beat Pixels and iPhones for long-term battery health. But there’s still room for improvement compared to brands that adopted silicon-carbon batteries a year or two ago. This, nevertheless, looks like a decent start for Motorola, and I expect that it will only deliver more durable batteries as it gets to grips with the technology.
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