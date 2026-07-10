Motorola phones with silicon-carbon batteries beat Pixels, iPhones for battery health

Silicon-carbon batteries are a game-changer for battery capacity, and Motorola is one of the latest brands to embrace this tech in its smartphones. These batteries do come with potential degradation drawbacks, but what should you expect from Motorola’s new phones in this regard?

Motorola recently revealed the rated number of charging cycles for its silicon-carbon batteries in response to an emailed Android Authority question:

Motorola does comprehensive battery testing on all devices, including cycle tests, and continues to make improvements with each generation. Currently, Motorola’s silicon batteries average between 1,000-1,200 cycles before dropping to 80% capacity.

The company didn’t reveal details for specific models, but the European Union’s energy label database offers this information. Check it out below.

Edge 70: 1,000 charging cycles

Edge 70 Fusion: 1,000 charging cycles (XT2605-2) / 1,200 charging cycles (XT2605-1)

Edge 70 Pro: 1,200 charging cycles

Edge 70 Pro: 1,200 charging cycles Razr 2026: 1,200 charging cycles

Razr Plus 2026: 1,200 charging cycles

Razr Ultra 2026: 1,200 charging cycles

Razr Fold: 1,200 charging cycles

Signature: 1,200 charging cycles

How does this compare to rival brands using conventional lithium-ion batteries? Well, Apple and Google’s phones currently offer just 1,000 charging cycles before reaching 80% effective capacity. So most of Motorola’s phones will degrade at a slower rate than iPhones and Pixels. Samsung is the charging cycle king, though, as its flagship phones offer 2,000 cycles before hitting 80% capacity.