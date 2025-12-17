This is our best look yet at Motorola's first 'Signature' phone

Evan Blass

TL;DR Images of Motorola’s first “Signature” phone have been leaked by tipster Evan Blass.

The images show the phone in two colorways and reveal its front design as well as a few camera specifications.

The device features a 12–71mm telephoto lens, a Sony LYTIA sensor, Dolby Vision support, and OIS.

Renders of the so-called Motorola Edge 70 Ultra leaked earlier this month. However, those leaks came with a twist. Soon after the images were leaked, noted tipster Evan Blass claimed that the flagship handset, codenamed Urus, wouldn’t actually be part of the Edge lineup at launch. Instead, Motorola is reportedly positioning it as its first “Signature” device, supposedly a new premium tier for the brand.

Now, Blass has shared a fresh set of leaked images showing what may be the first Motorola Signature phone in Carbon and Martini Olive colorways. The latest images (as seen here) offer us the clearest look yet at what appears to be the final retail design of the phone. The leaks also reveal the front of the device, something that previous renders did not showcase.

The phone sports a display with a centered punch-hole camera and curved bezels along the edges, giving it a premium flagship look. Around the back, the design is dominated by a large square camera island in the upper-left corner. The module houses a triple-camera setup along with an LED flash. The device itself also appears relatively thin.

A closer look at the camera hardware

As seen in the leaked images, the Motorola Signature phone will feature a telephoto lens with a 12–71mm focal range, a Sony LYTIA camera sensor, and optical image stabilization. The phone will also support Dolby Vision, hinting at strong imaging and video capabilities.

Other recent leaks have filled in more of the spec sheet. Early benchmark data reportedly points to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor rather than Qualcomm’s faster Elite variant, paired with 16GB of RAM. Previous rumors also mentioned a 1.5K OLED display and a periscope telephoto camera, like the one seen in the latest images.

There’s no word on when the phone could launch. Motorola didn’t launch an Ultra phone this year, possibly to make way for this new Signature device. Since we’re already in December, perhaps we’ll now see the phone launch sometime in the first half of next year.

