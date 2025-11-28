Motorola’s next Ultra flagship might not use Qualcomm’s fastest chip after all

TL;DR Motorola’s next Ultra phone may run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 instead of the top-tier Elite chip.

Earlier benchmark scores suggest the device offers high speed, but it could be positioned below Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon.

The phone might include 16GB of RAM, a 1.5K OLED screen, and a flagship-level periscope telephoto camera system.

There seems to be a shakeup on the horizon for Motorola’s top-tier phones, and it has everything to do with silicon. According to a new rumor, the forthcoming Motorola Edge 70 Ultra could be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The upcoming device is expected to continue Motorola’s biennial cycle for its Ultra models. And if Evan Blass’ new post on X is legit, we’re looking at a device internally codenamed “Urus” that may arrive as a balanced flagship rather than an all-out power monster.

Recent Geekbench results presumably for the upcoming phone (model XT2603-1) reportedly yielded single-core and multi-core scores of about 2,636 and 7,475, respectively. These numbers point to high speed, but stop short of what you’d expect from Elite-class silicon.

The early specs showed the phone packing 16GB of RAM, and the first benchmark runs put its performance right between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite. The only mystery back then was which chip it was actually using. Now, with the latest leak, that missing piece may have finally been nailed down.

It’s worth remembering that Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 isn’t the fastest — Qualcomm’s 8 Elite Gen 5 remains ahead. If you want maximum performance, the Elite line may still be the best choice. However, for most people, such as multitaskers and photography enthusiasts, the Edge 70 Ultra will likely offer more than enough.

But performance is only part of the story. An earlier leak suggests a 1.5K OLED screen and a periscope-style telephoto camera. If true, the Edge 70 Ultra will definitely have enough juice to compete with other flagship-level Android phones.

With all these leaks, it seems like the Edge 70 Ultra is almost ready to launch. There’s no official date yet, but rumors say it might launch worldwide in 2026.

