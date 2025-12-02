Motorola Edge 70 Ultra finally comes into view with its first leaked image

TL;DR A new leaked render provides our first look at the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra, showcasing two textured finishes and a refreshed rear design.

The image from Android Headlines reveals a triple-camera setup, an extra side button, and a grippy-looking back, but no view of the front display.

Other recent leaks suggest a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 1.5K OLED screen.

Motorola just rolled out the Edge 70 in global markets, but the company clearly isn’t slowing down. A new render shows what’s purported to be the first official image of the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra, hinting at where the next flagship is headed.

The leaked image comes from Android Headlines, which didn’t disclose its source. The phone appears in two finishes that look like a dark graphite model and a bronze-green one, and both look quite different from the smoother eco-leather style of the standard Edge 70. The Motorola logo sits in the middle and seems to blend with each color, and the back texture looks more like something meant to add grip than decoration.

A large square camera island dominates the upper-left corner, featuring three lenses and a flash arranged within it. The power and volume keys are located on the right edge, as usual, while the left side features an extra button that Android Headlines suggests might be tied to AI features. The frame looks metallic, but the render doesn’t confirm what it’s actually made from.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

We don’t get a look at the front just yet, so it’s still not known whether Motorola is keeping the curved screen from the Edge 50 Ultra or switching to a flat panel like the regular Edge 70.

Recent leaks about the Edge 70 Ultra have indicated that early benchmarks suggest a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip instead of the faster Elite model, along with 16GB of RAM on board. Other leaks mentioned a 1.5K OLED display and a periscope telephoto camera.

Motorola hasn’t said anything about launch timing just yet. With no Ultra model so far this year and the Edge 60 Ultra name being skipped, it looks like the Edge 70 Ultra could end up being the device that gets the line moving again soon.

Follow