The new Moto Razr faces an unexpected delay at Verizon

The original launch date of the Razr was May 15, and this delay only affects Verizon, as other carriers are not affected.

There has been no official reason given for the delay.

Fans of Motorola’s iconic flip phone, the Razr, have been able to get the new 2025 model since May 15. At least, if you have a carrier that isn’t Verizon, or any of its associated MVNOs. If you are a Verizon customer and still wondering why you’re not able to get your hands on the new Moto Razr just yet, well, there’s a reason for that, kind of.

Verizon has confirmed that the Moto Razr is now launching on May 22, rather than the original launch date of May 15 like other carriers. This delay also applies to customers on Straight Talk, Visible, Total Wireless, and Verizon prepaid accounts. Previously, Verizon and the MVNOs had the Moto Razr listed for purchase beginning May 15, but they have all been removed as of now. If you search for Motorola phones on Verizon’s site, you’ll currently only see the Motorola Edge Plus and Moto G Play 2024.

This was Verizon’s statement on the delay: We adjusted the availability timeline of the new motorola razr to ensure the best possible launch experience for our customers. It will be available at Verizon, Straight Talk, Total Wireless and Visible on May 22. We also confirmed with Motorola that this delay is only affecting Verizon and its associated MVNOs. Other carriers, like T-Mobile and AT&T, and retailers are not affected by this delay, and you can still purchase an unlocked Moto Razr directly from Motorola.com.

It’s interesting to note that Verizon did not give an official reason behind the delay. But there are some stories circulating around on Reddit about this whole mystery.

A now-deleted Reddit discussion claimed a Razr demo unit caught fire in a Verizon store. Stemming from that, it seems that pre-orders from Total Wireless customers have requests for return to sender or delivery drivers refusing to deliver packages. Someone claiming to be a Verizon employee also said that there has been a stop sale on the Razr and that they needed to quarantine them. Another customer who ordered their phone directly from Motorola had their order cancelled.

Android Authority have asked both Verizon and Motorola about these reports, but neither have commented on these rumors.

Verizon also stated to 9to5Google that it actually has not shipped any Razr devices to Verizon customers yet. It appears that only Total Wireless had shipped devices out to customers, which have ended up being returned to sender.

So if you are a Verizon customer or use any of its MVNOs, then you have a few more days before you can expect to get a new Moto Razr, unfortunately. Thankfully, that’s just a few days away.

