Hot deal: Pay only $999.99 for a 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra, Watch Fit, and Buds Plus!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Getting a Motorola Razr Ultra for $999.99 is already a great deal. Now, getting one with a free 1TB storage upgrade, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds is a total steal. This is the hottest deal we’ve seen on this foldable flip phone! Get the Motorola Razr Ultra with a free 1TB storage upgrade, Moto Watch Fit, and Moto Buds Plus for $999.99 ($899.98 off)

This offer is available directly from Motorola’s official website. The deal applies to all color versions available: Pantone Rio Red, Pantone Scarab, Pantone Mountain Trail, and Pantone Cabaret.

I would still consider the Motorola Razr Ultra to be the best foldable flip phone around. It takes the general experience to the next level, matching what you would typically find in the best Android phones on the market. It packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 16GB of RAM. In this case, you’re also getting 1TB of storage, which would typically cost an additional $200.

The construction is solid, offering an aluminum frame, a steel hinge, and an IP48 rating. It also features the vegan leather back that makes Motorola phones so recognizable. Additionally, the wooden back is making a comeback. These devices look very unique, and I happen to be a fan of them.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The display is another very impressive part of this phone. It has a large 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a sharp 1,224 x 2,912 resolution. It also touts an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, which is outstanding, even when comparing it to the most premium handsets available, which usually stick with 120Hz.

Our tests showed that battery life can reach 25 hours while playing 4K content continuously. This is especially good considering the battery size isn’t that big at 4,700mAh. And when you need a charge, you can rejuice at 68W wired or 30W wirelessly. Those are also speeds most phones can’t reach.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The addition of the free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds Plus is a really nice cherry on top. They aren’t exactly the best in their categories, but both products are nice to get for free. Both are also usually $199.99.

If you’re in the market for a foldable flip phone, there has been no better time to buy the Motorola Razr Ultra. Not only is this 1TB model available at a record-low price, but you’re also getting two decent accessories for free. Go catch this deal while you can!

