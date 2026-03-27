Motorola's next Razr Ultra leak hints at a thicker, but potentially better Galaxy Z Flip 8 rival

XpertPick/OnLeaks

TL;DR Motorola’s next Razr Ultra leak shows a familiar design but a thicker body.

The added thickness could enable a bigger battery, better performance, and possibly faster charging.

Instead of chasing ultra-thin designs like rivals, Motorola may be focusing on making its flip phone more practical for everyday use.

A new leak has revealed our first detailed look at Motorola’s next Razr Ultra (also known as Razr 70 Ultra in some markets) that’s expected to succeed last year’s impressive clamshell flagship.

The renders, leaked by OnLeaks in partnership with XpertPick, show a design that closely mirrors the 2025 Razr Ultra, complete with a large cover display that wraps around the dual cameras and a clean, symmetrical frame. You still get the signature flip form factor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and what appears to be Motorola’s dedicated AI button sitting on the left edge.

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But look closer, and there’s one key change that stands out. While most foldable phone makers are racing to make their devices as thin as possible, Motorola seems to be doing the opposite this year.

The leaked dimensions suggest that the new Razr Ultra will measure: 171.3 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm unfolded (around 9.6mm with the camera bump)

88.0 x 74.1 x 15.8 mm folded (up to 17.63mm including cameras) In a segment where every millimeter counts, that’s a noticeable increase over the Razr Ultra 2025, which measured 7.2mm (without the camera bump) when unfolded. But honestly, this might not be a bad thing.

The 2025 Razr Ultra already offered a solid 4,700 mAh battery, and Motorola might be looking to up that with the thicker design. Thermal performance, camera hardware, and charging are also some areas that could see improvements with that added bulk.

After all, last year’s Razr Ultra already impressed with its performance and battery improvements, and doubling down on that formula could make this year’s model even more compelling.

The leak also suggests Motorola is sticking with a 7-inch inner foldable display and a 4-inch cover screen. Those are already among the best in the flip phone space, so there’s no real need to change a winning formula here.

From what we can see so far, Motorola seems to be refining what already worked in its favor last year, and that might be a smart play.

The flip phone category is maturing fast, and the wow factor is no longer just about folding, it’s also about making these devices practical and powerful enough to be daily drivers.

Unfortunately, we don’t have the specs for the new Razr Ultra so far, but it’s expected to go head-to-head with devices like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8.

As for its release date, the new Razr Ultra is expected to launch as early as next month.

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