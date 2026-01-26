Catch this amazing Motorola Razr Ultra deal before it goes away

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It’s not often that we see deals like this one. While we have already covered the offer recently, it’s such a good one that we thought we would send out a reminder just in case you missed it. It might not stick around for long! Get the Motorola Razr Ultra with a free 1TB storage upgrade, Moto Watch Fit, and Moto Buds Plus for $999.99 ($899.98 off)

This offer comes directly from Motorola’s official website. You can pick between all color versions of the phone: PANTONE Scarab, PANTONE Cabaret, PANTONE Mountain Trail, and PANTONE Rio Red.

If you ask me, I would still say the Motorola Razr Ultra is the best foldable flip phone on the market. While most flip phones are good, they are not up to par with the best Android phones in the industry. This one actually is!

The Motorola Razr Ultra comes with a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. This doesn’t just match premium phones, but it beats most of them in the RAM department. Additionally, this offer includes a free 1TB storage upgrade, which would typically cost an extra $200.

The construction is solid, featuring an aluminum frame, a steel hinge, and an IP48 rating. I am a massive fan of the vegan leather material on the back. It comes in fun colors, making it one of the most unique phones you’ll find. Not to mention, the classic Motorola wooden look is back with the PANTONE Mountain Trail model.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We can’t forget about the display, which is another area that makes this a very special phone. It comes with a large 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, touting a sharp 1,224 x 2,912 resolution. That’s hardly what makes this a special display, though. It also gets an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, an outstanding feat. Most premium phones stick to 120Hz.

During our tests, we found that the 4,7000mAh battery was able to push the phone for about 25 hours on a full charge while playing 4K content nonstop. If it does die on you, though, it’s convenient that you can also recharge it pretty quickly. You can recharge at 68W wired or 30W wirelessly, and these are also speeds most high-end devices can’t match!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I mean, getting such a good flip phone at $999.99 is already a great deal, but we can’t forget there are some extra freebies here. You’re also getting a Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds Plus for free. These would usually cost you $199.99 each!

Those looking for a good foldable flip phone cannot ignore this offer. And if you’re set on it, you’d best act quickly, because the deal won’t last forever, and we have no idea when it could be gone.

