The Motorola Razr Ultra is my favorite flip phone, and it's $400 off

If you’re looking for an excellent foldable flip phone, you would have a hard time finding anything better than the Motorola Razr Ultra. In fact, many of us would agree that it beats the Samsung ones. The offering gets even sweeter with this deal, which cuts the price by a whopping $400. Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra with 1TB for just $1,099.99 ($400 off)

This offer is available directly from Motorola’s official website. The discount applies to all color versions available: Pantone Scarab, Pantone Cabaret, Pantone Mountain Trail, and Pantone Rio Red.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (1TB)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may be the most popular flip phone right now, but that doesn’t mean it is the best. If you were to ask me, I would say the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is currently the best flip phone available. Let’s explain why.

Most foldable flip phones are less capable than traditional high-end smartphones (even the more expensive ones). The Motorola Razr Ultra takes things to the next level, essentially matching the best Android phones and, in some areas, even surpassing them.

For starters, it makes no sacrifices in performance, featuring a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. It will have no issue running any app, game, or task. Not to mention, it will multitask like a beast.

The screen is also quite impressive. It has a large 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED panel. It comes with a really nice 1,224 x 2,912 resolution, but that is hardly what makes it special. Get this: it gets a 165Hz refresh rate, while all the other premium handsets in the market stick to just 120Hz. And when you don’t need that much screen real estate, there’s also an external 4.0-inch screen for quicker tasks, checking notifications, and such.

Even the construction is outstanding. It features an aluminum frame, which keeps it lighter, but the steel hinge provides extra resistance in the most delicate sections. It has an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance. While we wish it had an IP68 rating, that’s not yet a common feature in foldable phones.

One area where foldable phones tend to suffer is in the battery department. Well, the Motorola Razr Ultra doesn’t fall far behind industry standards. It features a 4,700mAh battery, which is slightly less than the typical 5,000mAh we are accustomed to in regular phones. We managed to get 25 hours of battery life per charge, and this was while playing 4K video non-stop. Not only that, but it charges much faster than most other phones, reaching 68W wired and 30W wirelessly.

If we could complain about anything, it would be that the camera system isn’t as good considering the price, but it is still a decent shooter.

Are you convinced? Go get your Motorola Razr Ultra deal before this deal goes away! This specced-out version has a $1,499.99 retail price, so getting it at $1,099.99 is quite the deal!

