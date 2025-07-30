Motorola Razr Ultra hits new all-time low price, saving you $200

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Razr Ultra in Mountain Trail

This offer is available from Amazon, which only offers it in three of the four available color versions. These include Pantone Scarab, Pantone Rio Red, and Pantone Cabaret. The wooden-looking Pantone Mountain Trail isn’t available here, but you can get it at the same price from Motorola’s website.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

Are you looking to get a new flip phone? The Motorola Razr Ultra is currently one of the top options, and many of us would argue it is the best. It’s usually pricier at $1,299.99, but right now you can save $200 on it, bringing the cost down to $1,099.99. That is the same price as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7!

There are many reasons to love the Razr Ultra. Let’s start with performance, which is supercharged by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 16GB of RAM. This puts this phone right in line with the best Android phones in existence. It can handle any task, really, including high-end games.

The design hasn’t changed much since the last-generation Razr models from 2024, but that is a good thing! Why fix something that isn’t broken? You’re getting a sturdy aluminum frame, a strong stainless steel hinge, and an IP48 rating that will protect the handset from both dust and liquids. The design is gorgeous, and I love the fun colors available and vegan leather back. These look and feel fantastic.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Of course, one of the highlights is the foldable screen. This phone sports a 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a sharp 1,224 x 2,912 resolution. This is another area where the Motorola Razr Ultra stands out, as the display has an exceptionally smooth refresh rate of 165Hz. This is very rare in the smartphone industry, in which the usual refresh rate, even for the higher-end phones, is usually 120Hz. The 4.0-inch external screen keeps the same specs, but the resolution is reduced to 1,272 x 1,080.

Even the battery life is outstanding, which is surprising because foldables are known for being bad in this department. The device carries a 4,700mAh battery that can run the phone for 25 hours playing 4K video. When it’s time to recharge, it can also do so surprisingly fast, with support for up to 68W wired and 30W wirelessly.

As you can see, there is much to love about the Motorola Razr Ultra. Our only real complaint is that it has a high price tag, but this deal makes the purchase much more enticing. Go get it while it’s at this price!

If you’re not convinced with this one, though, here’s our list of the best foldable phones.

Follow