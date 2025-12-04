Black Friday pricing lives on: Grab the Motorola Razr Ultra for Less!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is still the best foldable flip phone, in my book. It’s also among the most expensive ones in its category! Black Friday offers brought it down to a very enticing level, though, and we’re glad to tell you the offer hasn’t disappeared. Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 for just $899.99 ($400 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions, so you can take your pick!

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Amazon Save $400.00

Foldable phones tend to be expensive, especially one like the Motorola Razr Ultra. It goes for $1,299.99, so this deal is very nice. It’s actually a record-low price!

There’s a reason why the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is so expensive, though. It is the flip phone that gets the closest to the best Android phones out there. This thing is nothing short of high-end.

The device comes with top-end specs like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 16GB of RAM. Performance is up there with the best! This phone can handle anything you throw at it.

The star of the show is obviously that internal screen, and it’s quite a special one. The LTPO AMOLED panel measures 7.0 inches and has a super crisp 1,224 x 2,912 resolution. Those are hardly the most impressive elements, though. It also gets a 165Hz refresh rate, which is nearly unheard of in the smartphone market. When you don’t feel like unfolding the phone, you can also take advantage of the 4.0-inch external display.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I am also an absolute fan of the design. That vegan leather back is unique, soft to the touch, and definitely not slippery. It has an aluminum frame and a strong steel hinge. The IP48 rating may not seem like much, but it is still pretty standard in foldable phones. Surprisingly, this flip phone comes with a decent 4,700mAh battery capacity as well. We managed to get about 25 hours on a full charge, which is nothing to scoff at. And when it’s time for recharging, it can do so at blazing speeds of 68W when wired and 30W wirelessly. The Motorola Razr Ultra has never been cheaper, and this deal is already going into overtime hours, so you might want to act quickly. Get it while it’s hot!

Follow