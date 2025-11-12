Motorola Razr Ultra deal: The best flip phone is at a record-low price!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Razr Ultra in Mountain Trail

Are you a fan of flip phones? I am, and I still marvel over foldable devices. The fact is, most have never matched the capabilities of the best Android phones, until the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 arrived. It’s also very pricey, but right now you can get it at a record-low price of “only” $999.99. Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 for just $999.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. One thing to keep in mind is that not all color versions get the same discount. Only the Pantone Rio Red and Pantone Scarab are $999.99. The Pantone Cabaret and Pantone Mountain Trail models are $100 more, which is still a good deal, arguably.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (Pantone Rio Red) Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (Pantone Rio Red) High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Don’t get me wrong, the super-popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a great phone, but it’s still not up to par with regular premium handsets. The one that gets the closest to high-end territory is the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. It’s also significantly pricier, considering its $1,299.99 starting price, but today’s $300 discount makes it much more enticing.

This one comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. This means performance is up there with the best of them, and it even has more RAM than most flagship phones, which typically stick with 12GB. The Razr Ultra will be able to handle anything.

The screen is also quite impressive, and it has a nice trick up its sleeve. The 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED panel boasts a high resolution of 1,224 x 2,912, but what truly sets it apart is its 165Hz refresh rate. This is significantly smoother than the typical 120Hz we see on the market. And if you don’t feel like using the large internal screen, there is also a 4.0-inch external display for quick tasks, notifications, and more.

Even the design is outstanding. Not just because of the fun colors, vegan leather backs, and overall unique design language. The device has an aluminum frame and a sturdy steel hinge. Additionally, it comes with an IP48 rating, which may not seem like much, but this is pretty standard in foldable phones.

While most foldable phones suffer in the battery department, this one actually doesn’t fall far behind traditional handsets. It has a 4,700mAh battery capacity, and we managed to get about 25 hours per charge from it. Furthermore, it actually charges faster than usual, reaching a maximum of 68W wired and 30W wireless speeds.

Our only real complaint would be that the camera system is not amazing, but it is actually still a decent shooter! It just doesn’t really compete with the best camera phones, which would have been nice considering the high price tag.

Catch this deal while you can! Remember, this is a record-low price on a great handset, and such deals don’t tend to last long. At $999.99, this one has no competition, really.

