Get the Motorola Razr Ultra at a record-low price and with a free 1TB storage upgrade!
32 minutes ago
This would be my top choice if I were looking to get a flip phone. The Motorola Razr Ultra pushes the boundaries of what we thought was possible in flip phones, and it offers an experience similar to the best phones available right now. All that said, it is expensive, but you can get it at a record-low price right now. On top of the discount, you’ll even get a free storage upgrade to 1TB!
Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra with 1TB for just $1099.99 ($400 off)
This offer is available directly from Motorola’s official website. It’s only available there. You can get the phone for the same $1,099 price on Amazon, but that is for the 512GB version.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may be the most popular flip phone, but we’ve been telling you there is a better one even before Sammy’s device launched. It’s the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025.
What makes it special? Most foldable flip phones (even the expensive ones) are less capable than traditional handsets. The Motorola Razr Ultra is the first to offer an experience closer to an actual premium smartphone. In some ways, it even beats them!
This device features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. It can handle any app, task, or game. It will also multitask like a beast.
Even the screen is impressive. The main internal display is an LTPO AMLED panel with a 1,224 x 2,912 resolution. That’s not what makes it stand out, though. It’s the 165Hz refresh rate that’s special. Everything will look buttery smooth on this phone. Most high-end devices are limited to 120Hz! The external display, measuring 4.0 inches, will be great for quick tasks and notifications.
Even the construction is excellent. It has an aluminum frame, a steel hinge, and an IP48 rating. While the latter doesn’t seem great, foldable phones don’t usually get a full IP68 rating, and an IP48 rating is the standard in this sub-category of phones. The only foldable phone with an IP68 rating is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which isn’t even out yet.
Any downsides? Well, my only complaint would be that the camera system isn’t up there with the best, but it is still a decent shooter!
If you’re interested, this is definitely the best deal we’ve seen on the Motorola Razr Ultra so far. Go get it!
