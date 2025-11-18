The best Android flip phone just dropped to a new low of $899.99 as Black Friday ramps up

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Motorola Razr Ultra

If you’ve been eyeing a flip phone that doesn’t feel like a step down from a traditional flagship, this might be the moment to pull the trigger. Our pick for the best Android flip phone — the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 — has just fallen to $899.99 on Amazon as an early Black Friday treat. That’s a full $400 off its $1,299.99 launch price, and even cheaper than the $999.99 deal we saw last week. Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 for $899.99 ($400 off)

This new all-time low makes the Razr Ultra even easier to recommend, and we were already recommending it at full price. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers it, and it comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage by default. That’s more memory than most slab flagships bother with, and in our testing, it helped the Razr Ultra keep pace with big, conventional phones — not just other foldables.

The excellent displays do a lot of the heavy lifting here. Inside, you get a seven-inch AMOLED panel running at a buttery 165Hz with high peak brightness, while the four-inch cover screen remains the best in the flip-phone world for actually running full apps. Instead of fiddling with layouts or installing extras, it just works like a charm out of the box.

Motorola’s design choices help it stand out even more. Between the Pantone finishes, the vegan leather, the wood-backed Mountain Trail variant, and the Alcantara-clad Scarab option, the Razr Ultra looks nothing like Samsung’s more conservative Z Flip line. The titanium-reinforced hinge feels sturdier and more positionable than before, and the 4,700mAh battery is one of the largest you’ll find in a flip phone. Add 68W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, and you’re not exactly waiting around to top up, either.

With this new $899.99 price, the Razr Ultra goes from an impressive-but-expensive foldable to one of the most compelling early Black Friday deals. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to try a high-end flip phone without paying four figures, this is the strongest offer we’ve seen yet.

The only downside here is that Amazon stock isn’t unlimited, so don’t assume you’ve got weeks to make up your mind on the deal.

