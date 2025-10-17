Save $400 on the Motorola Razr Plus or Ultra!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung foldables may be more popular, but Motorola makes some awesome flip phones that don’t fall far behind. In fact, many would prefer these. They are also at great prices right now. You can save $400 on both the Motorola Razr Plus and Razr Ultra. Buy the Motorola Razr Plus for just $599.99 ($400 off) Buy the Motorola Razr Ultra for just $1,099.99 ($400 off)

The Motorola Razr Plus deal is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to both the Mocha Mousse and Hot Pink color versions. The Motorola Razr Ultra offer comes directly from Motorola’s website. All color models get the same discount.

Motorola Razr Plus

Motorola Razr Plus 2025 Motorola Razr Plus 2025 Pleasant Pantone colors in a compact, folding phone The mid-tier model in the 2025 Razr series, the Motorola Razr+ comes with a 6.9-inch folding display, the same processor as the 2024 Plus model, and better battery performance with moto ai baked in. A 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and plenty of storage mean no compromises versus non-flip phones. See price at Amazon Save $400.00

This is likely the best option for most users. The Motorola Razr Plus is an excellent flip phone at a much more reasonable price, especially if you can get it at today’s discount.

It’s still technically a high-end phone with a premium design. It has a sturdy aluminum frame and one of the most unique backs in the market, featuring a vegan leather texture and really fun color options. It looks very distinctive, and it also has an IP48 rating.

Performance-wise, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, so it will easily handle your apps, games, and more. The screen is actually quite outstanding, too. It comes with a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen. It features a Full HD+ resolution, which is nice, but it’s the 165Hz refresh rate that makes it special. That pretty much beats the best Android phones around. Additionally, there’s an external 4.0-inch screen for quick tasks, notifications, etc.

If I were to mention any downsides, it would be that the battery is on the smaller side at 4,000mAh. That said, it charges pretty fast at 45W wired and 15W wirelessly.

Motorola Razr Ultra

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (1TB) Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 (1TB) High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Motorola Save $400.00

Now, if you need a true high-end experience, the Motorola Razr Ultra really has no competition right now. It offers an experience that is very close to non-foldable high-end devices. It’s also very expensive, but right now you can get it for a more reasonable $1,099, and this is for the 1TB model, which usually goes for a whopping $1,499.99.

This one has a premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 16GB of RAM, so performance will be splendid. Similar to the Plus model, this one gets a 165Hz refresh rate. The LTPO AMOLED panel is slightly larger at seven inches, and it has a crisper 1,224 x 2,912 resolution. It also sports a 4.0-inch external screen.

The design is very similar, but the build has been improved. In addition to an aluminum frame, the Razr Ultra is strengthened with a steel hinge. You’ll also enjoy the same IP48 rating.

Additionally, the Motorola Razr Ultra also gets a 4,700mAh battery capacity. While that may not seem like much, it’s actually a pretty high capacity in the world of foldable flip phones. Battery life is estimated at an impressive 25 hours! Furthermore, this thing charges super fast, at 68W wired or 30W wirelessly! If you’ve been looking for a foldable, it will be tough to beat these deals. After all, Motorola’s only true competitor is Samsung, and not only are Sammy phones pricier, but many would argue that these are better.

