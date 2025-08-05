All 2025 Motorola Razr foldables are on sale!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Motorola Razr and Razr Plus deals come from Amazon. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr Ultra offer is available directly from Motorola’s website.

Motorola Razr 2025

Motorola Razr 2025 Motorola Razr 2025 The most affordable 2025 Razr A good looking 6.9-inch folding display is paired with a 3.6-inch external display to make up a compact folded phone, with few compromises at full-size. The Motorola Razr 2025 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and 8GB of RAM, a 50MP camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

We recently reported on the first significant discount on the Motorola Razr 2025, and that same $100 discount is still available right now. As we’ve already mentioned, this is the best option as a first foldable flip phone.

The Motorola Razr 2025, while affordable, is a great little flip phone, especially if you can take it home for a mere $599.99. Remember, foldable phones tend to be very expensive!

While pretty affordable, it’s built very nicely. For starters, it comes in a variety of fun color options, and I happen to love the vegan leather back, which looks very unique and feels soft to the touch. It even gets an IP48 rating for some water and dust resistance.

This one comes with a capable MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and a decent 8GB of RAM. The display is pretty outstanding, too, considering the price point. It measures 6.9 inches. The LTPO AMOLED panel features a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate that matches that of high-end devices. It does have a smaller external display at 3.6 inches, while the bigger brothers feature a 4-inch one.

This phone also gets a 4,500mAh battery capacity, which may not sound like much, but it is really good in the world of foldable flip phones. You also get 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr Plus 2025

Motorola Razr Plus 2025 (Pantone Mocha Mousse) Motorola Razr Plus 2025 (Pantone Mocha Mousse) Pleasant Pantone colors in a compact, folding phone The mid-tier model in the 2025 Razr series, the Motorola Razr+ comes with a 6.9-inch folding display, the same processor as the 2024 Plus model, and better battery performance with moto ai baked in. A 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and plenty of storage mean no compromises versus non-flip phones. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

If you want a bit more from your flip phone, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is a great alternative. This one takes things up a notch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. This should satisfy most demanding users.

The LTPO AMOLED 6.9-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution may look identical at first sight, but this one is very special. It features a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate, which beats most of the competition in the smartphone industry. This one comes with a 4-inch external screen, though, which is nice if you would rather not unfold the phone all the time.

In terms of design, you get an even better construction. This one has a titanium hinge, while keeping the same aluminum frame and vegan leather back. The IP48 rating sticks around, too.

All that said, the battery is smaller at 4,000mAh, but it can charge faster at 45W wired and 15W wirelessly. Regardless, it is a pretty awesome phone everywhere else.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025

Motorola Razr Ultra + free 1TB upgrade and Moto Watch Fit Motorola Razr Ultra + free 1TB upgrade and Moto Watch Fit High-end processing power in a folding shell Adding Ultra to the name, the Motorola Razr Ultra is the first folding phone from Moto with a top-tier processor. The 7-inch folding display is paired with a half-size front display to give you both a premium experience, and a compact and portable communication device. See price at Motorola Save $399.99

Now, if you really want a high-end experience, this isn’t only the best Motorola flip phone, but to many, it is the very best one in the industry. This is because the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 has a premium phone’s DNA.

For starters, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same as what you’ll find on powerful phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. This flip phone is also supercharged with 16GB of RAM, so its performance will match that of the best phones around.

You’ll also get a really nice 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. Again, that is among the best refresh rates in the industry. Not to mention, it has a sharper 2,912 x 1,224 resolution. It also has the largest battery in the series, clocking in at 4,700mAh. The charging speeds are blazing fast, offering 68W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

The design is gorgeous, offering the same soft, leather-like back. There’s also a wooden design now, and you still get that IP48 rating for water and dust resistance.

The thing about this deal is that you’re not exactly getting a discount, but you are getting a couple of really nice freebies included. For starters, you’ll get a free upgrade to 1TB of storage, which is usually $200 extra. Additionally, Motorola is throwing in a $199.99 free Moto Watch Fit. That is a pretty nice deal, if you ask us. Are you taking advantage of any of these deals? Make sure to act quickly. We can’t see them lasting too long. If you want to check out other options, you should take a look at our list of the best foldable phones.

