Colorful Razr Plus 2025 leak shows off Motorola's next foldable in multiple hues

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR New marketing images of the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 have leaked.

The leak shows the phone in four different colors.

We also get a peak at the hinge and the phone in use.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2025, otherwise known outside of the US as the Razr 60 Ultra, has been the star of several leaks leading up to its eventual launch. However, the latest leak gives us our best look yet at the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip rival.

Trusted tipster Evan Blass has shared a collection of new Motorola Razr Plus 2025 images that appear to be marketing material. In the gallery below, we see an image of the phone being used to record someone playing tennis. Another image provides a peek at the all important hinge. And there’s an image that’s specifically meant to show off the cover screen.

Meanwhile, the rest of the images show off the foldable in its various color options. Altogether, there are four colors on display here, which appear to be green, pink, tan, and red. It’s unclear how many different color options there will be when the Razr Plus 2025 launches as earlier leaks have revealed a black colorway, as well as one with a wood back panel.

While today’s leak doesn’t offer any details on the specs, we pretty much know what to expect thanks to the plethora of earlier leaks. It’s claimed that the phone will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, up to 12GB RAM, a battery with a minimum capacity of 4,275mAh (typical capacity of 4,500mAh), and the same 6.9-inch internal display as last year. We still don’t know when the launch day will be, but the 2024 model launched in June, so we likely won’t have to wait too much longer.

