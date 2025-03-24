Motorola Razr Plus 2025 could get an upgrade where it really needs it

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 has recently passed through TENAA.

The listing reveals that this year’s model will have a bigger battery.

It also confirms a few other specs like the SoC, storage capacity, cameras, and so on.

The successor to one of last year’s best foldables is getting ready for its eventual launch. As such, Motorola is having the Razr Plus 2025 get its required certifications in preparation. The phone was most recently spotted on the TENAA — China’s telecommunications certification authority — database, revealing that the device could get one big upgrade.

A device with the model number XT2551-3 has appeared on the TENAA database. This model number is connected to the Motorola Razr Plus 2025, otherwise known as the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra globally. The listing says the Razr Plus 2025 has a battery rated capacity of 1,090mAh and 3,185mAh, which adds up to a minimum capacity of 4,275mAh. According to Anvin on X (formerly Twitter), the phone could be listed with a typical capacity of 4,500mAh.

If you’re wondering why there’s a minimum and typical capacity, it’s because battery performance can vary on factors such as manufacturing, age, and environmental conditions. However, manufacturers still have to provide a guaranteed level of performance.

The 2024 Razr Plus features a 4,000mAh battery, so this would be a nice battery life upgrade coming to the 2025 model. An impressive feat given that the device should pretty much have around the same dimensions as before.

The listing also confirms some other details, including a pair of 50MP rear cameras, 50MP front camera, 6.96-inch OLED internal display, and 4-inch OLED external screen. It also mentions the device will have options for 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB of RAM and your choice of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB storage.

