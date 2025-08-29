Hot deal: Motorola Razr Plus 2025 plummets to new record-low price, saving you $550!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Foldable phone deals seem to be getting really good lately, and I must say this one is likely the hottest I have seen in a while. The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 usually goes for $999.99, but right now you can get it for just $449.99. This marks a new record-low price for the device, and it’s far below the hottest sales we’ve seen in the past. Buy the Motorola Razr 2025 for just $449.99 ($550 off)

This offer is available from Woot, a deals-focused website owned by Amazon. You can pick between three color versions: Midnight Blue, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink. There’s a limit of two units per customer. The deal will be available for seven days or “until sold out.”

This is an impressive deal, really. The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 costs just a penny under $1,000, and the cheapest we’ve seen it go for in the past is over $600. At just $449.99, this is quite the steal, as it is a capable flip phone at the same price as “budget phones.” There’s nothing funny going on here, either. You’ll get it in new condition, and it gets a full one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Keep in mind that the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is still technically considered a high-end phone. It comes with a premium design and build quality, offering an aluminum frame and that gorgeous textured back that makes Motorola foldables so unique. It comes with an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance, too.

It’s also a pretty capable phone. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. The screen is actually better than what you’ll find in some of the hottest phones, too. It has a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. That’s pretty standard, but the surprising part is that it has a 165Hz refresh rate, which is impressively smooth. Most other expensive phones are limited to 120Hz. Of course, there’s also a really neat 4.0-inch external screen for quick tasks, notifications, and such.

Of course, having a small flip phone comes with its sacrifices. The main one is that it has a smaller 4,000mAh battery. That said, this handset charges pretty fast. It supports 45W wired speeds and 15W wireless charging. The camera system isn’t amazing, either, but it will still take decent pics.

All things considered, it will be really hard to beat this deal. Be quick, because hot deals like this one don’t tend to stick around for long.

