Get a Motorola Razr Plus 2024, a smartwatch, and earbuds for just $700!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you looking to get a foldable flip phone? Here’s a good deal you might want to consider. The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is $300 off. On top of that, you get a free smartwatch and earbuds. All of this comes to a total of $699.99! Buy the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 with Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds Plus for $699.99 ($699.98 off)

This offer is available directly from Motorola. It’s part of Motorola’s “October Deals.” We’re not sure this offer will last all month, though. You might want to make up your mind sooner rather than later. Also, the deal applies to all color versions: Hot Pink, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, and Mocha Mousse.

While no longer the latest and greatest, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is still a pretty nifty device in 2025. For starters, it has a really cool design that we know many of you will love. It certainly looks unique and is sure to spark many conversations. The leather-like back will look and feel great. It’s less slippery than glass, too. It also has an aluminum frame and even an IPX8 rating, offering maximum water resistance.

The 4.0-inch external display will come in handy for quick actions, notifications, and more. When you need more screen real estate, you can unfold the device to uncover a large 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution. This panel stands out in one area, specifically. It has a 165Hz refresh rate, which means it will look even smoother than the best Android phones.

Performance will also be no issue. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. There are some downsides, but they are pretty common in foldable flip phones. We weren’t big fans of the battery life, but at least it can charge rather quickly at 45W. The camera isn’t fantastic, either, but it is pretty decent for casual shots.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The inclusion of the free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds Plus is certainly lovely. These aren’t exactly premium products, but they will keep casual users more than happy. Both cost $199.99, too, so you’re pretty much getting $400 of value for free, aside from the discount!

This bundle will complete your mobile needs at a low price of $699.99. Again, we’re not sure how long this offer will last, but it’s a really good deal, and these don’t tend to last too long. Go get yours while you can!

Follow